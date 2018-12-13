Queen America’s opening credits feature a rolling montage of the tortures women have inflicted on themselves over the decades in the quest for physical beauty, from corsetry to lip injections. The series, which seems to be one of Facebook Watch’s bigger hits so far (6 million people have watched the first episode), takes a skeptical view of pageants as an enterprise. In the very first scene, Hayley (Victoria Justice), a wannabe Miss Oklahoma, sprints on a treadmill while her coaches try to motivate her. Mary (Rana Roy) hisses at Hayley, calling her a “fat, slow bitch.” Vicki (Zeta-Jones) purrs a softer kind of poison in her ear: “What you are today isn’t good enough. That’s why they call it the American dream.”

The show, at first glance, is a strange kind of series: soapy enough for the reality-TV-loving, mostly female viewers who might be drawn to it, but slyly critical of the arena it’s investigating. Vicki’s dedication to pageants has left her bulimic and alone, having long ago passed her daughter off to her sister to raise. She chugs collagen pills with wine in her pristine, sterile McMansion, and carries herself like a more exacting Cruella de Vil. Queen America’s flaws are many (somehow it’s managed to cast not one but two actors to play southerners who are Welsh by nationality, and clearly perplexed by the intonation), but as it proceeds, it gets less performatively sardonic and more empathetic toward its characters, delving into the various issues that have led them to pursue pageants with such intensity.

Read: Miss America 2.0—the inner beauty pageant?

That doesn’t mean it’s on board with their enterprise. Pageants, in Queen America, are irredeemably nasty, inhabited with sexual predators, and inherently toxic (one contestant is horrified when she’s handed a check after visiting a children’s hospital ward and told that Miss Oklahoma never makes appearances for free, no matter the cause). Success requires some combination of starvation, extreme physical exertion, and mendacity. “I help girls become better versions of themselves,” Vicki tells her estranged daughter, Bella (Isabella Amara), who’s plus-size. “Everything you do with your life is about preventing girls from being like me,” Bella replies.

Insatiable, too, is broadly cynical about pageants. It’s cynical about everything. The series, created by the writer Lauren Gussis, was widely panned on its release, starting with its premise (an overweight teenager is punched in the face by a homeless man, loses 70 pounds after having her jaw wired shut, and becomes a literal and metaphorical beauty queen overnight). Insatiable seems inspired by Drop Dead Gorgeous, whose unabashedly offensive tone it emulates. In one scene, a cluster of contestants performs an ode to Jesus that includes ludicrously sexualized dance moves and lyrics (“Oh Jesus, you fill me in every single way”).

Beyond that, though, Insatiable has no clear intention. Patty (Debby Ryan), its central character, is awful, progressively so as the show proceeds. Gussis has made clear that she wanted to convey how the insecurities Patty had when she was larger manifest in even more toxic forms after she loses weight, to emphasize to viewers that everyone struggles with self-esteem. But the message the show sends, over and over again, is that fatness is a state to be transcended. “You could be a role model for girls who struggle with their weight,” Patty’s mentor tells her. “You could show them what’s possible.” Skinniness, the series emphasizes, is a kind of magic. When Patty attends school for the first time as a thin person, she perceives herself for the first time as “pure potential.” Insatiable positions itself as if it’s satirizing pageants, but it’s internalized the exact same reading of the world: Thinness is beauty. Beauty is power.