These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore

w. w. norton

The world is precarious and time is precious and those things being what they are, I can think of no stronger endorsement than this: These Truths is 932 pages long—and, reader, I didn’t want it to end. That’s in part because Jill Lepore’s history, sweeping its way from pre-Columbian America to the decidedly post-Columbian era of Donald Trump, is so lyrically told. (Who else but Lepore would think to describe James K. Polk as having “eyes like caverns and hair like smoke”?) The poetry, though, is without romance: These Truths is productively clear-eyed, rejecting the easy mythologies that so often populate wide-ranging works of history and exploring America, instead, as the product of chaotic and human and therefore often excruciatingly preventable contingencies. Here are some of the most urgent and defining truths of the current moment—among them inequality, partisanship, nationalism, and, in particular, racism—told in reverse, Metacom to Cotton Mather to Andrew Jackson to Frederick Douglass to Pauli Murray to Phyllis Schlafly to Barack Obama to so many others, figures familiar and less so. People who, treading the vast American landscape, bent the arc of history.

— M. G.

The Feral Detective, Jonathan Lethem

ecCo press

Fiction being a bit of a slow cousin to actuality—at least three years behind the news, as a rule—the novels of the Trump era should be coming in a steady wave by the end of 2019. None of them, however, will be quite like The Feral Detective, Jonathan Lethem’s 11th novel and his first detective story since 1999’s wonderful Motherless Brooklyn. The warping sensations of Election Night 2016, the mangled instantaneous awareness of having plunged through the ice of the looking glass and into a reversed republic, are this book’s steady state.

Perhaps to secure the dislocation, Lethem writes first-person in the voice of a woman: Phoebe Siegler, a freaked-out New York Times journalist drawn into the tingling spaces of the American West by the search for a runaway teen. In the desert, the world of the so-called “Beast-Elect,” the Supreme Tangerine, discloses itself: tribalism, hyperreality, naked-lunch America. There’s a lot of action around California’s Mount Baldy, because the runaway teen is a Leonard Cohen fan, and the monastery on Mount Baldy is where Cohen (whose death, two days before the election, seemed part of the general dilapidation of consciousness) would do his Zen thing. There is some superb writing about dogs. And there is a witty, rueful, reluctantly oracular voice telling us the new story of ourselves.

— James Parker

The Carrying, Ada Limón

Milkweed Editions

The line “Imagine you must survive without running?” stopped me up as I read “Ancestors,” an entry in Ada Limón’s latest poetry collection. Into that open-ended, strangely hopeful query is baked the quandary of how to be on this Earth while also harboring a crushing grief. Limón’s poems in The Carrying are threaded with this tension. They are preoccupied, to a great extent, with a particular strain of desire and loss: struggles with fertility, as well as the societal bias toward motherhood. Limón ponders, with wonder, the dandelion, “a flower so tricky it can reproduce asexually, / making perfect identical selves, bam, another me, bam, another me.” She writes tenderly about bodies: the scarred one of her mother and those of dead animals she passes on the road. Crows and beetles pop up repeatedly, as important to the world of these poems as its human figures. Limón, a powerful writer whose Bright Dead Things was a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Poetry, uses the straightforward language of deeply felt experience in The Carrying and urges readers to do that trickiest of things: to consider, even countenance, dueling emotions at once.

— Jane Yong Kim