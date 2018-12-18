Say Her Name does a good job of illuminating who Sandra Bland was. Known as Sandy to friends and family, Bland was deeply concerned with injustices against black people. A Chicago native, she was a high-school cheerleader who later attended the historically black Prairie View A&M University. She worked for Cook’s, a food-service equipment company, but ultimately resigned after feeling conflicted about its business relationships with correctional institutions. Clips from her Facebook video series, Sandy Speaks, documenting her thoughts on subjects such as police violence and black history are interspersed throughout Say Her Name.

The documentary goes on to highlight what remains unknown, and it asks more questions than it answers. For instance, Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith appears, stating that the legal operation of the jail had nothing to do with her death, but also that the jail had a moral responsibility to check on her and failed (how Bland ended up alone in a cell with access to a large trash bag remains unclear). The film shows that Waller County officials are sure Bland died of suicide, but that they also timidly ponder their culpability in her death.

Explaining how Bland died is a complicated process that the documentary simply doesn’t have the time to unpack. It certainly makes an honorable attempt: Bland’s sorority sister LaToya Smith mentions that the small city of Prairie View, where Bland was arrested, is policed by five different law-enforcement agencies, making stops like Bland’s commonplace, and the pastor and activist Hannah Bonner says decisively that racism is what killed her. Bland’s mother affirms unequivocally that she does not believe her daughter died of suicide.

But in just threading together those statements, the film doesn’t fully interrogate the systems of oppression that made Bland’s death possible: the over-policing that heightened the probability of Bland’s arrest by Trooper Encinia, the $515 bond that Bland and her family could not afford, and the lack of appropriate process and documentation by Waller County officials during her detention.

For instance, no mention is made of efforts across the country to end the use of money bail, a practice that disproportionately affects low-income people of color who can’t cover the fees. And the film doesn’t discuss what the 2018 book Suspect Citizens might call discriminatory policing. The book tracked data on traffic stops in North Carolina from 2002 to 2016 and found that compared with their share in the population, black drivers are almost twice as likely to be pulled over as their white counterparts—even though the latter drive more on average. (North Carolina was the first state in the country to mandate the collection of data on traffic stops, offering the most comprehensive look to date on the demographics of people stopped by police.)