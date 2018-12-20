Read: The swiftly closing borders of Europe

“My parents were the inspiration for it because they had a very complicated love life but also a complicated life. They changed countries, husbands, wives, and they kept coming back to each other,” Pawlikowski told me recently. The film “has both things I love: complicated, contradictory characters and a strong historical context, which adds another dimension to everything they do. It’s a time when every decision you make has huge consequences, when everything has a kind of second layer of meaning.”

Cold War is bound to put the lead actors on the map. Critics have compared Kulig’s impassioned performance to that of a young Jeanne Moreau. Pawlikowski has mentioned that he cast Kot—tall, lanky, brooding—as Wiktor because he wanted an actor as handsome as Gregory Peck. With a beautifully underwritten screenplay, Kot communicates deep emotions with few words.

Every shot in the film is framed as perfectly as a photograph. The images and faces of rural Poland have echoes of Roman Vishniac’s work, and the smoky, sexy shots of Paris recall those of Robert Doisneau. Cold War is also a paean to an era when love blossomed without constant communication. “It’s a film I made quite consciously against this current civilization of multiple choice, of meaningless digital noise,” Pawlikowski contended. Music suffuses the film, as does politics: An apparatchik says a dark-haired singer doesn’t look Slavic enough for the ensemble. Government officials urge the group to sing about “our people’s culture” and the fatherland. After Wiktor defects to the West, he trades Polish folk for the jazz clubs of Paris. (Jazz was banned under Stalin.)

In conversation as in his films, Pawlikowski has a kind of spry irony and a keen sense of humor, even about ponderous subjects. He finds it amusing that the real group that inspired the one in Cold War has caught the attention of the current Polish government. “A long time after I made the film, a few months ago, the government suddenly took on the folk ensemble Mazowsze and gave them huge subsidies while cutting subsidies to theaters and other cultural institutions that don’t serve their purpose,” Pawlikowski remarked. “That folklore is the art of the people again. The irony is pretty clear.” Mazowsze sang and danced recently to inaugurate a new airliner for LOT, the Polish national carrier. “My friends said, ‘Your film is on TV, but it’s in color,’” Pawlikowski recalled. “Life catches up.”

It wasn’t the first time that Pawlikowski had intuited the currents of history. One of his first feature films, Last Resort (2001), is about a young Russian woman who travels to England with her preadolescent son to pursue a love affair that doesn’t pan out. The two of them are left stranded in a forlorn housing tower on the English coast with other asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants. “I imagined it as a slightly futuristic film. Then life caught up,” Pawlikowski recalled, considering Europe’s recent migration crises and Brexit. That movie was also somewhat autobiographical. When the director was 14, his mother took him to England, where she’d married a local. He thought he was going on a vacation, but in fact they’d emigrated. “I left Poland without wanting to. I was taken out of my world of school friends without being able to ever come back. It was the Cold War, the Iron Curtain,” he said.