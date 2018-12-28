Sophie Mutvelian / BBC America

Jodie Comer

Who can forget Villanelle? Yes, the assassin in Killing Eve is a psychopath—there’s the awkward fact that she stands over her victims while they die, apparently reveling in the moment. Then there’s the stalking, and the home invasions, and the running-over of her ex, and the snipping-off of her French instructor’s husband’s penis. Otherwise: What a woman. In Villanelle, Jodie Comer has a character who subverts every rule and trope about femininity, and the 25-year-old actor paints her as the most alluring kind of monster—a Hannibal Lecter for the iPhone age. Comer’s career before Killing Eve mostly included television roles in her native England: characters ranging from Elizabeth of York in The White Princess to a woman held captive in a cellar for more than a decade in Thirteen. Now, Comer has placed Villanelle securely in the pantheon of complex female characters, and assured her own rise in the process.

— Sophie Gilbert

netflix

Lana Condor

Noah Centineo’s Peter, the heartthrob love interest of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, attracted many of the headlines when the film became a breakout hit on Netflix this summer. But the real star was Lana Condor, who played the protagonist Lara Jean with the perfect mix of teenage uncertainty and sparkling confidence. She’s an actor possessed of that special rom-com ability to turn on a dime between witty repartee and heartfelt emotion, several times in the same scene if necessary. Condor first cropped up in 2016, in a minor role as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is ample evidence that she needs more lead roles, stat.

— David Sims

Marvel studios

Winston Duke

Black Panther is a film so laden with talent, it’s near-impossible to imagine how an unknown actor could be its most memorable star. But one could easily argue that Winston Duke walks away with the movie—or, at least, with any scene he appears in as M’Baku, the leader of Wakanda’s renegade Jabari tribe. In his first scene, a waterfall battle with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Duke is so imposing that it seems like he could plausibly defeat the film’s hero. Then, when M’Baku emerges as a crucial ally in the back half of the film, he’s charming, winsome, and funny—without ever losing his intimidating edge. Duke has been cast in Jordan Peele’s 2019 film Us, and M’Baku should be back soon enough for the Black Panther’s future adventures.

— D. S.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

Karena Evans

Drake donned the cape of “the good guy” this year with hits that seemed to grin and shake hands, rather than pout, scowl, or finger wag. The visual steward of this makeover was Karena Evans, a Toronto 23-year-old who can now boast of having directed four sterling clips for one of pop’s all-time megastars. Her sense of visual rhythm—verité camcorder and slick HD, skewed low angles and vertiginous crane shots, loose choreography and tight editing—locates humanity in gimmicks that could have come off as pure thirst: Drake distributing cash on the streets of Miami, corralling famous women to shake and shimmy, reuniting the Degrassi cast, and reclaiming a viral dance craze. That Evans’s career will be bigger than her association with Drake is already assured by her gigs in TV-making and film acting. But like the rapper, the newbie isn’t hiding her ambition. When she wished a happy birthday on Instagram to her mentor Director X, an industry legend, she lovingly added, “I’m coming for your spot.”

— S. K.