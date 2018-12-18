Hannah Giorgis: How did you and Jenkins first meet?

Nicholas Britell: One day, [Jeremy Kleiner, a producer on The Big Short, and I] were having dinner, and he got very emotional while talking about this beautiful script called Moonlight. And I remember saying to him, “Could I read that? That sounds amazing.” When I read it, I immediately knew what he was talking about. The script was so profoundly beautiful in an almost inexplicable way. It was this piece of poetry.

I said to Kleiner, “Is there any way I could maybe … meet Jenkins one day or anything?” And Kleiner connected the two of us. [Jenkins and I] met up for coffee in downtown L.A., and we ended up having this multi-hour conversation over some glasses of wine. I think we both felt that there was this real connection of how we were both thinking about things.

Giorgis: What’s your process with Jenkins like? How do you two first start thinking about the role a score will play in the film you’re working on?

Britell: On Beale Street, one of the first things Jenkins said to me was—and this was before he shot the movie, [but] I’d read the book, read the script—he said that he was hearing brass, he was hearing horns, and that was the first intuitive idea of a feeling. I love getting that sort of broad but focused idea. I can say, What does that mean to me based on my feelings and based on what I’m imagining for the film? And this is before I’ve seen any footage. [Laughs.] That’s something that Jenkins and I do a lot: We focus on these feelings and these emotions, and we know we’re gonna learn along the way.

So I actually wrote a piece of music—the first thing I wrote for the film—exploring the sound of mixing trumpets and flügelhorns and cornets and French horns. Jenkins really loved it, but when we put it up against some early sequences of the movie, it just felt like it was missing something. It didn’t feel quite right yet for the film. And that led us to, What was it missing? And we realized that the musical landscape was missing strings. For us, the strings became like a musical exploration or expression of love. What’s remarkable about the way Jenkins made the film is that it explores so many different kinds of love. It explores the love of parents for their children, it explores romantic love, it explores this divine, pure kind of love that exists between people. The strings came to symbolize that for us in a lot of ways.

One of the main [musical] themes in the film is the notes from that first piece that I’d written for brass, [even though] that actual brass piece is not in the movie. It’s like the mold of a sculpture. We included it as one of the bonus tracks on the score album—it’s called “Harlem Aria.”

Giorgis: As you read the book and the screenplay, did you find yourself hearing anything?