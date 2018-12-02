Americans of today ask much more of their leaders than they did in the past. And one of their increasing demands is for intimacy itself: for politicians to prove to the public their authenticity, which is also to say their relatability, which is also to say their humanity. It’s a shift that has been the result, in large part, of the technologies that have shaped the presidency as they have shaped all the other elements of American lives. The radio brought its own kind of intimacy to the presidency. TV brought to it a new form of image-consciousness. And the internet, for its part, has brought about a further flattening: Americans don’t ask our leaders to be better than the rest of us; we ask them, instead, to be one of us. A politician, talking politics while she broadcasts her making of Instant Pot mac and cheese: It’s simply the latest iteration of the fireside chat.

George H. W. Bush—the war hero and career bureaucrat who assumed the presidency during a lurching time of transition, as the Cold War warmed and as the United States’s industrial economy was responding to the entropies of the information age—was the last of the pre-internet presidents. And he was, fittingly, among the last of the presidents whose legacy can be, for the most part, neatly cleaved in its assessment: the political on the one side, the cultural (watches, Carvey, broccoli) on the other. After he left office, those realities would blend, in the public consciousness, ever more indelibly. Bill Clinton’s scandal-ridden presidency would be scandalized with the help of web-driven news sites. H. W.’s son George W. Bush would find himself the subject of memes both celebratory and mocking. Barack Obama would build digital infrastructures that would prove crucial to his election—and, then, re-election—efforts. And Donald Trump, of course, would use the affordances of Twitter to speak directly to the American public, a union of id and idiom that has, very likely, permanently changed what Americans will expect of presidential communications in the years to come.

George H. W. Bush, for his part, embraced a quieter brand of celebrity. He projected authority, and remove, and quiet resolve. Competence. He spoke about Desert Storm from the Oval Office, his somber speech—“our military objectives are met”—relayed to the public by a single, distant camera. This weekend, in the short hours that Americans have been mourning and assessing Bush’s legacy, there has been a lot of talk about a similar kind of sobriety: his decency. Decency as a form of transcendence, and as its own means of remove, and as its own evidence of humanity. (The longtime political reporter David Gergen, summing up the dominant recollection of the day, noted on CNN that Bush “was highly civil, and it opened doors for friendships across the board.”) There has been much less talk in all this, particularly in televised news, about Bush’s complicated political legacy, which includes, among so many other things, his veto of 1990’s Civil Rights Act, his campaign’s airing of the infamous, dog-whistling ad condemning William Horton, and his handling of the AIDS epidemic. “Is the behavior you’re using prone to cause AIDS?” Bush asked in a 1992 presidential debate. “Change the behavior.”