Still, even works such as 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, whose title well explained its mood, now seem inviting compared with Some Rap Songs. Earl’s drums and vocals used to be mixed roughly in the manner of most pop: The former backs the latter. Now the songs are more akin to a brackish marsh, the elements all stewed together. Sometimes Earl seems as if he’s speaking from inside a closed coffin, though not with urgency in his voice. In fact, he often adopts a strident monotone, which fits with his radical disinterest in manipulating the listener. “You can get away with it when the beat is changing and showing you when the emotion changes,” he told Vulture, with it referring to vapid raps. “But that loop, that’s just a background.”

It’s not exactly fun stuff, though there’s deep satisfaction to be had in piecing the puzzle together. The first few listens had me irritatingly running back to Odd Future’s early cuts, just to see whether the kid who seemed so lively then had any sonic resemblance to the bummer adult today. But then I woke up with the opening track, “Shattered Dreams,” lodged in my head, even though its “hook” amounts to just a few seconds of trundling doo-wop on repeat. “Peace to my dirty-water drinkers,” goes Earl’s refrain, which could be a reference to the Flint crisis, or just to alcohol. His images throughout the song—of drowning, courts, and the aftermath of violence—seem to be about entrapment, which again could be political or could be personal. Either way, he’s talking to frogs in a pot: “Is you gon’ ribbit or will you jump?”

Variants of that same question—to speak or to shut up— recur throughout the album. It’s a dilemma that matters to him on a few levels. One is as a refusal of the “mouth breathers” making so much noise: “Stuck in Trump Land, watching subtlety decayin’” he raps on “Veins,” a moving recounting of his struggles with the public spotlight. Depression, a long-running topic of Earl’s, also has kept him tongue-tied. “Say goodbye to my openness, total eclipse of my shine that I’ve grown to miss when holding shit in,” he repeats on “Eclipse.” There’s also personal context. The album arrives a few months after the death of Earl’s father, and in the press notes, the rapper laments that he never got to have the heart-to-heart he’d been expecting to have with him.

This sense of lost possibility, of the downsides to staying mum, also lends a sad spark to Earl’s koans. On the second-to-last track, “Peanut,” he sounds swallowed by a void as he fumbles with the fact of his father’s death. “Family saw you on that stage, left it not amazed,” he says as if to himself, and though he doesn’t elaborate on what he’s talking about, the short story implied is gutting. It’s the “baby shoes, never worn” of rap lines, summoning shame, regret, and defiance as listeners fill in their own details about a young man facing down the expectations put upon him. The song cuts out at one minute and 13 seconds to make way for an instrumental closer, a sample of Hugh Masekela—a close friend of Earl’s father—playing guitar. Whatever spell is being cast, to have said more would have ruined it.

