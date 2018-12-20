Thursday’s ruling instead makes for a more nebulous kind of news: The development here is that there will be more developments in the future. The news is that there is, currently, no neat or tidy news to report, but rather the continuation of what has already been happening. The “chaos”—chaos—will continue.

It’s worth spending a moment, though, in this moment of abiding uncertainty on Brafman’s court-filed insistence: The only reasonably prudent decision would be to stop this chaos now. The claim here isn’t merely about Weinstein; it is also about the way justice, as a means and an end, itself should work. It assumes—insists on—a certain tidiness. It feels sure that justice should be straightforward, and easy, and convenient. It is a profound misreading of things, and not only because the overall course of the Weinstein saga—open secrets; journalistic reports, and then more of them, and then more; public testimonies of women who describe the harm they claim Weinstein brought to their career and reputation and life—is inherently chaotic.

Weinstein’s story is extremely typical in that sense: Most allegations of #MeToo-related abuses, whether prosecuted in court or in public, are chaotic. The chaos, indeed, is part of the point. The testimonies that alleged victims offer very rarely concern single incidents, neatly isolated. Instead, they tend to involve abuses that radiate and insinuate over time, embedding themselves into the mind and the spirit so thoroughly that they can become impossible to excise.

And the claims, as well, typically address systems of abuse, complicated and uncontainable, rather than individual people. Weinstein was enabled for years by a network of people who were invested, financially and otherwise, in his impunity. So were so many other people who have been implicated in #MeToo: Men, almost always men, who have moved through the world wielding their own kind of gravity, and who have assumed that it is simply the lot of others to spin in their orbit. Complexity, because of that, is inherent to these cases. Chaos, because of that, is inevitable. Tidiness, because of that, is an illusion.

The same week of Burke’s latest ruling, CBS made official what had been reported two weeks before: Les Moonves, the storied former head of the network, has been fired for cause after allegations of decades’ worth of sexual impropriety came to light. The upshot of this particular legal finding: Moonves won’t receive any of the $120 million severance that his contract might have afforded him had CBS’s lawyers come to a different conclusion about his departure from the network. The broader story, though, is that an investigation into CBS’s behavior found that the network had effectively been an accomplice to Moonves. As its board acknowledged in a statement sharing the investigation’s findings, “The Company’s historical policies, practices and structures have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation.”