Time and again, from that first event in Doha through the ATP World Final in London, Phillips calls back to this idea of unfulfilled expectations. By carefully reexamining the small moments that were lost or forgotten after the tournament’s final result—David Goffin’s star-crossed clay court season, Marin Čilić’s fateful foot blister in the Wimbledon final, Murray’s abrupt injury withdrawal from the U.S. Open—he is able to more accurately reframe yet another season defined by the Federer-Nadal rivalry through the health setbacks of their strongest challengers.

Phillips keeps the pages turning with an easy yet exacting style and keen observations. Tennis nerds in particular will enjoy his parsing of Federer’s retooled backhand. “The high curlicue finish of the racket with a twist of the wrist was gone,” he writes. “He swung the backhand now more like someone opening a stuck door.” Furthermore, Phillips’s wit suffuses this text. I laughed out loud when he likened Murray’s on-court demeanor to that of “a beekeeper about to enter a hive,” and when he brought up Cédric Mourier, the retiring chair umpire who everyone loved to hate until Carlos Ramos came along and tripped up Serena Williams at last year’s U.S. Open. (Williams, of course, is a character in The Circuit too, but she doesn’t have much of an arc given that she’d spent just about all of the 2017 season on maternity leave.)

For those who worry about getting these inside jokes or understanding the relentless action that sets them up, fear not: Phillips opens The Circuit with a lengthy glossary on scoring and jargon. Once you’ve established the difference between a bagel and a breadstick, you’ll have the necessary context for Phillips’s precise elucidations of tennis’s greatest attributes: how it prizes artistry and effort almost as much as wins and losses (it’s boxing without the direct body blows), how it’s at once earthbound and ethereal, how past achievements dictate future results—a concept that determines player rankings.

But the thing that Phillips really nails is the specific dedication it takes to follow the sport, which spends the year chasing the sun like a dog tracking, well, a tennis ball. It’s the rare event that’s best enjoyed with a translation app on your web browser (to more closely follow the international players who aren’t as intensely covered by the English-speaking press), that will have you setting your alarm for a wee-hour match happening on the other side of the globe, and that will have you on Twitter snarking on that same match with scores of other bleary-eyed fans. Not even a surgically-repaired Achilles tendon whose healing would require “a bottomless prescription of oxycodone” left Phillips too woozy to follow the 2016 Wimbledon championships.