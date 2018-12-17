This weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in L.A., Cardi B’s headlining set was interrupted by Migos’s Offset, her estranged husband, flanked by roses spelling out TAKE ME BACK CARDI. The two rappers had separated weeks earlier, months after the birth of a daughter, and early Saturday morning he’d posted an Instagram apology for cheating on her and a plea to reconcile. He reiterated that message at Rolling Loud, saying into a mic, “I’m sorry, bruh.” Her response was inaudible, but her body language read as go away.

The public reactions to these incidents have sorted into two kinds. Some male rappers, including 50 Cent and T.I., have cheered Offset and urged Cardi to make amends with him. “Now I don’t know all the dynamics between you two nor does anyone else on the internet,” said The Game on Instagram in a since-deleted post, “but what I do know is you guys look great together & with the marriage & addition of your beautiful baby girl … it’s only right you guys re-unite immediately for the good of you guys family unit.”

Other commentators, many of them women, find Offset’s wooing unsettling—and reminiscent of nightmares from their own lives. “The thing that stands out the most is how many women have been there,” tweeted Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement. “So many of us have ‘crazy ex’ stories that were a ‘little scary’ but ended up ok - kinda.” She then listed some of those stories, which included instances of men threatening and committing violence. “Few things are more scary than a rejected man with a bruised ego,” she wrote. “We are literally watching this slow moving train and regardless of how Cardi responds moving forward we can’t let this kind of behavior go unchecked.”

Cardi has said she just wants the situation to “die down” and has asked that the public not attack Offset. “Unfortunately, we going through some things, it’s not private,” she said in an Instagram video emphasizing that he was still family. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.” She also invoked the comedian Pete Davidson, who this weekend responded to controversy about him, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West with statements that appeared suicidal (police found him safe). Said Cardi, “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because millions of people be bashing him every day.”

That’s a graceful reaction on her part, given that Offset taking his case to the court of public opinion could be considered an act of aggression: Cardi, presumably, did not have a choice in whether to negotiate her potential divorce on the world’s stage. Yet it’s her, not him, who’s trying to mitigate the blowback to Offset. This is not necessarily only out of the goodness of her heart. She’s trapped: He’s the father of their child, and he’s going to be in her life one way or another. He has leverage, and he’s using it.