Best Courtroom Drama: “I’ll Take Your Man,” City Girls

Move over, The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Watch out, all 572 versions of Law & Order! There’s a new legal drama on the (very) small screen, and it packs more intrigue into its 2:57 runtime than most procedurals do in their 43 minutes. The music video for “I’ll Take Your Man,” one of the singles from Miami rap duo City Girls’s May debut, Period, is a deliciously watchable mashup of Judge Judy, Divorce Court, and twerking montages. The court wigs alone are award-worthy. — Hannah Giorgis

Happiest Lie: “Ever Again,” Robyn

At the end of the gnomic mood cycle that is Robyn’s Honey comes one flawless link-up of brain, heart, and body. The arrangement is space-yacht-rock, as if the breeze of Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night were somehow freeze dried and reconstituted. The singing is coy and coiled, with Robyn scoffing at the “pulling and pushing,” the “daddy issues and silly games,” of relationship drama. She makes an impossible promise: “Never gonna be broken hearted ever again / I’m only gonna sing about love, ever again.” Do you believe her? The keyboards that gush forth present a convincing case. — S.K.

The Robyn Rihanna Fenty Award for Slinky Girl Power Bops: “LMK_WHAT’S REALLY GOOD REMIX,” Kelela ft. Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, CupcakKe, Ms. Boogie

With all due respect to my wonderful colleague Sophie Gilbert, the world’s best TV critic is CupcakKe. On the remix to “LMK,” the lead single of Kelela’s 2017 Take Me Apart, the Chicago rapper utters a line so improbably funny it’s stuck with me since the moment I heard it: “You could be Charlie Sheen, and I'mma tell you again (Say what?) / A bitch like me keep two and a half men.” Did I ever think I would hear a reference to Sheen’s CBS sitcom on a track bursting at the seams with celebrations of feminine wiles? No, but sometimes the greatest things in life can’t be anticipated. — H.G.

Best Song That Could Be About Trump but Probably Isn’t: “High Horse,” Kacey Musgraves



Call it a country-disco Rorschach test. Who do you envision when Kacey Musgraves dresses down a wannabe John Wayne who’s—and here is a great lyric—“classic in the wrong way”? Various Nashville names have been floated as the potential target for Musgrave’s unbothered dismissal of toxic narcissists, and the singer has said it’s really a composite of various villains who came to mind. The song’s tight and spry enough, packed with tiny nuances of inflection, that it’s worth replaying over and over, each time with a different pig’s head on the dartboard. — S.K.

Catchiest Endorsement of Both Marriage and Capitalism: “Apeshit,” The Carters

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have spent the last three years channeling their marital woes into amazingly profitable art. Lemonade was a formidable opus, and 4:44 was a celebrated attempt at conveying various sorts of maturity. But Everything Is Love, the joint album they released in June, was a lavish record dedicated to the inaccessible spoils of a marriage baptized in wealth. The video for the accompanying surprise single, “Apeshit,” followed the pair as they danced around the Louvre in a kind of post-reconciliation rapture. The visuals are creative and grandiose. It’s maddeningly fun to watch. — H.G.