BBC America

Killing Eve, at its best, isn’t so much a show that is written as it is a dance that is choreographed: a tango between two characters that plays out over distance and time. The finale of the BBC show’s first season brings Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) together, their mutual obsession with each other finally realized through physical collision. Having pursued one other across a continent, they end up together in Villanelle’s chic Paris apartment, among her gauzy dresses and soaring windows and fridges full of champagne. The two fight; they collapse onto the bed. “I think about you all the time,” Eve, says. “I think about you, too,” Villanelle responds. Implication hangs heavy, until it is cut by the stab of a knife, and then by blood and screams and, finally, escape. It’s a fittingly open-ended finale. For everything Killing Eve is—a psychodrama and a murder mystery and a dark comedy—it is also, at its core, a rom-com. And its conclusion makes clear that the questions of the genre will continue as the story does: Will they or won’t they? How will they be kept apart? And how will they, almost inevitably, be joined together once more?

Netflix

The Last Kingdom, Season 3, Episode 6

At first sniff, at first poke, the main question about Netflix’s The Last Kingdom seemed to involve prefixes: Was it post–Game of Thrones or was it sub–Game of Thrones? Might it even be diplo–Game of Thrones? Braids, broadswords, intrigue at court ... Surely this was low genre work, yet another wrench at the udder of the cash cow?

Not at all. Based on The Saxon Stories—a historical fiction series by Bernard Cornwell—The Last Kingdom sets us down in ninth-century England: Brits vs. Vikings, with King Alfred leading the charge. Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) is the show’s complex and adorable hero—half-Saxon, half-Dane, a divided man who swaggers and broods like Chris Cornell in the days of Soundgarden. Although the big romance of the show is the volatile relationship between Uhtred and the visionary prig King Alfred, Uhtred also has a wonderful, fate-bedeviled longform bond with a woman called Brida. Which reaches a sort of beautiful/sorrowful apogee in Season 3, Episode 6. Uhtred’s brother Ragnar—also Brida’s man—has been murdered in his sleep. According to the religion of the Danes, this means his way to Valhalla is barred. Great magic and great violence, here on earth, are necessary to redeem the soul of Ragnar. So off they ride, Uhtred and Brida, as if on a wild, Dark Ages dating show.

Mike Yarish / Netflix

One Day at a Time, “Not Yet”

At first glance, One Day at a Time is a classic sitcom, full of mini melodramas and rapid-fire jokes punctuated by the tinny laughs of a studio audience. Just below that cheerful veneer, though, the Netflix reboot of Norman Lear’s 1970s show is a series of treatments of some of the weightiest issues of the moment: identity, immigration, race, sexuality, money, trauma, forgiveness, family. In the Season 2 finale, the last of these elements gets its due, as all the love the show’s core characters share, despite their differences, comes to a tearful climax. Lydia (Rita Moreno), the family matriarch, suffers a stroke and goes into a coma, her fate—and that of her family along with her—unclear. The Alvarezes (honoring Lydia’s flair for decorating, they have strewn her hospital bed with twinkling lights) have their moments with their mother and grandmother, remembering her and thanking her and confessing to her: reconciliation, by another means. But the final ceremony belongs to Lydia, as her late husband, Berto (Tony Plana), bathed in another kind of light, comes to her room and beckons her to join him on the other side. “So, mi amor,” he asks, “is it time?” Do not watch any of this, obviously, without having an enormous stash of tissues nearby.