The Golden Globes—Hollywood’s annual Oscar-adjacent celebration of the beginning of awards season—announced their nominees Thursday morning with a predictable showering of love on films like A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Green Book, and Vice. The television nominations held a few more surprises as the members of the 90-odd Hollywood Foreign Press Association did their best to hack through the thicket of peak TV. But in both mediums, the Globes’ ultimate consideration has always been superstardom, and most categories were thus laden with famous names and blockbuster hits.

The Globes divide awards into “comedy or musical” and drama, but a couple of ostensible musicals (A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody) competed as dramas, while some of the leading comedies (Vice, Green Book, and The Favourite) are centered on dark and dramatic themes. Either way, most of the expected Oscar contenders were featured in one category or another, with the biggest snubs being acclaimed indie dramas like First Reformed, box-office disappointments like First Man, and Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows.

In television, the Globes largely fêted streaming television and cable heavyweights like FX and HBO. Top nominees included the final season of The Americans, the Ryan Murphy shows American Crime Story and Pose, Netflix’s recent hits Bodyguard and The Kominsky Method, and Amazon’s Homecoming and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Globes often suffer from “shiny new toy” syndrome, lavishing nominations on new shows and forgetting past winners. Just as important is spotlighting big stars who can attend the January 6 ceremony, which will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST and be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.