The Golden Globes—Hollywood’s annual Oscar-adjacent celebration of the beginning of awards season—announced their nominees Thursday morning with a predictable showering of love on films like A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Green Book, and Vice. The television nominations held a few more surprises as the members of the 90-odd Hollywood Foreign Press Association did their best to hack through the thicket of peak TV. But in both mediums, the Globes’ ultimate consideration has always been superstardom, and most categories were thus laden with famous names and blockbuster hits.
The Globes divide awards into “comedy or musical” and drama, but a couple of ostensible musicals (A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody) competed as dramas, while some of the leading comedies (Vice, Green Book, and The Favourite) are centered on dark and dramatic themes. Either way, most of the expected Oscar contenders were featured in one category or another, with the biggest snubs being acclaimed indie dramas like First Reformed, box-office disappointments like First Man, and Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows.
In television, the Globes largely fêted streaming television and cable heavyweights like FX and HBO. Top nominees included the final season of The Americans, the Ryan Murphy shows American Crime Story and Pose, Netflix’s recent hits Bodyguard and The Kominsky Method, and Amazon’s Homecoming and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Globes often suffer from “shiny new toy” syndrome, lavishing nominations on new shows and forgetting past winners. Just as important is spotlighting big stars who can attend the January 6 ceremony, which will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST and be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
In that regard, the TV categories were just as glitzy as the film ones. Julia Roberts, Jim Carrey, Michael Douglas, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Candice Bergen were among the television nominees, further proof that whatever wall once existed between the two mediums has all but vanished. Still, at the Globes, the movie awards are the main event, attempting to function as a preview for the coming Oscars (in television, the prime award remains the summer’s Emmy trophy).
The big contenders, then, include Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which topped the field with six nominations despite still being embargoed for reviews; Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, which has been a box-office sensation and cemented its Oscar-front-runner status here; the dark royal comedy The Favourite, which nabbed acting nominations for all three of its female stars; and the crowd-pleasing race-relations comedy Green Book. Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, a surprise summer hit, also had a good showing with four nominations, as did Disney’s upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.
Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, Netflix’s big awards player this year, was confined to the Foreign-Language Film category but also secured Best Director and Screenplay nominations. If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Moonlight, was nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, while Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film—altogether a strong impression for a film that takes a subtler approach than some of the Globes’ big favorites. Perhaps the most baffling snub was of Sam Elliott, the dynamite supporting actor of A Star Is Born, who has been tipped for Oscar success. But the Globes have never synced up every category to the Academy Awards, and many other looming precursors—guild nominations, critics’ awards—will soon offer their own predictions.
The full list of nominees:
Best Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Actor, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Tony McNamara and Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Girl, Belgium
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best TV Drama
The Americans (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Best Actor, TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress, TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress, TV Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best TV Miniseries/Movie
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best Actor, Miniseries/Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress, Miniseries/Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor, TV
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, TV
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
