In We All Loved Cowboys, translated by Beth Fowler, the Brazilian writer Carol Bensimon performs a dazzling feat of importation. She takes Cuarón’s story-puncturing technique and uses it, to great effect, in a novel told in the first person. There is no omniscient narrator to interrupt. Cora, the protagonist, unwittingly interrupts herself.

Like Y Tu Mamá También, We All Loved Cowboys takes place on a road trip. Cora, who lives in Paris, is home in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where her stepmother is about to give birth. Cora immediately confesses to the reader that she’s not in Brazil to meet her new half-brother. She’s there to see her ex-girlfriend Julia, who is also an expatriate. She and Cora barely keep in touch, but then Julia calls one day from Montreal, saying that she’s planning to spend a month in Brazil. When Julia adds, “Remember that trip we never took?”—a long-daydreamed drive across their home state of Rio Grande do Sul—Cora decides to go home. This, she thinks, is her chance to get Julia back.

Cora has no evidence that Julia wants to date her again, but that doesn’t matter. She filters the world entirely through her own interests and desires. As the two women drive, it soon becomes clear that traveling within Brazil interests Cora not at all. She looks down on the people she encounters and the places she stays. The road trip’s sole purpose is time with Julia; Rio Grande do Sul is nothing but the background of their imagined love story.

American readers rarely encounter novels that treat South American settings as unglamorously as We All Loved Cowboys. Novels written in English often offer exoticized locations like the ominous paradise in Maile Meloy’s cruise-kidnap story, Do Not Become Alarmed, or the verdant, mysterious Amazon in Ann Patchett’s State of Wonder. In We All Loved Cowboys, the landscape is precisely the opposite. Bensimon is a dry, snappy writer, more interested in a one-line joke than a lush description. Cora, meanwhile, sees nothing to luxuriate in. Her highest compliment, in a former copper-mining village, is: “Contrary to my expectations, the town wasn’t completely deserted.”

Cora might be more inclined to snobbery than most readers. She’s privileged, overconfident, and deeply self-absorbed. Her “strongest convictions [are] about fashion and style, about gender and the rulebook of life.” When she describes the signs, as she puts it, of her bisexuality, she notes not only that she “stopped the car on a dark road and jumped into the back seat with Marina, then with Luciana, then with Amanda,” but that she “wrote feminist phrases on ripped jeans.” She takes Julia’s stylish Montreal haircut as a positive sign for their relationship, and expresses her attraction to Julia by borrowing her jewelry and clothes.

Cora would be an easy target for satire, but Bensimon refuses; her impulse is not to mock Cora, but to understand her. At the same time, she uses Cora’s blind spots, seemingly, to encourage the reader to think more widely and critically about the political realities that Cora herself doesn’t understand.