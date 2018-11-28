The world of children’s animation is too noisy and clogged with new shows for most critics to keep track of, but SpongeBob SquarePants was an immediate hit that transcended its youthful audience and became a global brand. The show was a rare piece of entertainment that had something to offer every subset of viewers. Each 11-minute mini-episode was loaded with clever zingers, random cutaways, and non sequiturs that could amuse older audiences, but the series was powered by gleeful energy, doughty goodwill, and a kind of unironic innocence. Although I was in high school when the show premiered, I was charmed by its willingness to swerve away from the darker, more acidic humor of the cartoons of my childhood, like Rocko and Ren & Stimpy.

SpongeBob was just as absurd and visually kinetic as those shows, happy to break every rule of reality and knit it back together in some entirely new form. But its DayGlo-colored characters felt less crushed by the daily indignities of life than someone like Rocko did. SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick, a dunderheaded pink starfish, might get into all sorts of ridiculous scrapes, but it was out of a sense of adventure, not a Bart Simpson–esque need to rebel. SpongeBob was a dutiful worker (a fry cook at the Krusty Krab) and a vigilant cheerleader for his friends, even his grumpy, clarinet-playing co-worker Squidward, whose bitter outlook was more often than not refuted by the end of every episode.

SpongeBob was an eternal child who lived the life of a grownup, and Hillenburg found a balance between those two qualities that was endearing rather than off-putting. SpongeBob “doesn’t have a driver’s license. In one episode, he dreamed he had one, but he doesn’t,” Hillenburg said in an interview for the show’s 15th anniversary. “We have also never stated how old he is. Some sponges are 200 years old. But I can say he’s a young man. And he’s never gone on a date. He’s not ready to do that.”

The show’s fans included kids, comedians, stoners, and theater geeks (SpongeBob was even turned into a well-reviewed Broadway musical). Episodes could be sweetly guileless and shockingly clever in the same instant. Season 1’s “Rock Bottom,” in which SpongeBob gets on the wrong bus and finds himself stranded overnight in a bizarro deep-sea town, is one surreal classic of the series: SpongeBob’s increasingly desperate (and hilarious) attempts to get back home are repeatedly foiled by cosmic bad luck, as well as the town’s eerie denizens and inscrutable rules—before the story culminates with two perfectly wry twists.

SpongeBob became the crown jewel in Nickelodeon’s schedule, meaning that it was too big for Hillenburg to retire. The first three seasons of the show, which aired from 1999 to 2004, are generally considered its strongest, when Hillenburg had total control of the series—a rarity for animation. He halted production after Season 3 to work on a SpongeBob movie, which he co-directed. That film was a hit, grossing $140 million worldwide (more than quadruple its budget), and it’s still a wonderful watch, a surprisingly seamless leap to the big screen despite the vast plot requirements of a feature-length film. After that, Hillenburg tried to pull the plug on his show, pointing to series like Ren & Stimpy that had ended their run after a few seasons rather than drive their concept into the ground. But Nickelodeon wouldn’t abandon its cash cow, and so Hillenburg resigned, leaving SpongeBob in the hands of his deputy, Paul Tibbitt (the creator stayed on in an advisory capacity as a producer).