In the last respect, and possibly the first, Graves got what he wanted. Good-bye to All That was a best seller—it made money—and its breezy ironies pissed off enough of his old friends, literary peers, schoolmates, and brothers-in-arms that some kind of private cultural severance was achieved. Forgetfulness, however, came a little harder; the war would be thought of again and again. “Guns from the sea open against us,” begins “Dawn Bombardment,” a poem Graves wrote decades later, with the sensation of something pressed or carved into the brain. “The smoke rocks bodily in the casemate / And a yell of doom goes up.”

Part of Moorcroft Wilson’s aim, in this first half of a projected two-volume biography, Robert Graves: From Great War Poet to Good-bye to All That (1895–1929), is to fix Graves in the immortal company of English war poets, alongside Wilfred Owen and Isaac Rosenberg and Siegfried Sassoon. Her introduction puzzles over the fact that his wartime verse remains “absent from the popular imagination.” There is a reason for this: Graves, who served in France as an officer with the Royal Welch Fusiliers, was—as a war poet—not the finished article. He was a keen-eyed and precociously skillful apprentice. Of the work cited or quoted by Moorcroft Wilson, only “A Dead Boche,” written in 1918 about an encounter with the corpse of a German soldier, gets close to the stinging visionary immediacy of Owen’s “Dulce et Decorum Est” or Rosenberg’s “Break of Day in the Trenches.”

And “A Dead Boche” is a flawed poem. “To you who’d read my songs of War,” runs the first verse, jauntily and dispensably, “And only hear of blood and fame / I’ll say (you’ve heard it said before) / ‘War’s hell!’” But the second stanza is a magnificently shocking zoom-in: “He scowled and stunk / With clothes and face a sodden green, / Big-bellied, spectacled, crop-haired, / Dribbling black blood from nose and beard.” The German is vital in his deadness—bulgingly, almost allegorically dead, a kind of zombie Ozymandias in Francis Bacon colors. This is war poetry indeed: poetry as the highest form of journalism.

Moorcroft Wilson’s absorption in detail makes her a slightly rhythmless storyteller, but by the end of her long and very thorough book we feel satisfyingly well acquainted with its courageous, obtuse, devoted, fragile, durable, and maddening subject. Postwar, Graves would go on to develop an elaborate (and, for the poets who subscribed to it, energizing) mythos concerning the divine femininity of the poetry-force: the White Goddess. He wrote a book with that title, and a poem too: “All saints revile her, and all sober men / Ruled by the God Apollo’s golden mean.”

But Graves himself—novelist, scholar, man of letters—was confusingly Apollonian. His poetry contains no wild-man gnashings or shamanistic flights; much of it is intellectual and argumentative, and his best poems are exquisitely wrought lyrics. “A conditioning in the Protestant morality of the English governing classes,” he reflected in an epilogue to Good-bye to All That, “though qualified by mixed blood, a rebellious nature and an overriding poetic obsession, is not easily outgrown.” The possessed lover launching himself out of windows, in other words, was also the disciplined journeyman writer who could bang out a best seller in 11 weeks.