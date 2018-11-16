The trick of the Neapolitan novels is that they feature some of the rawest scenes of female brutality and body horror in literature, contained within covers that seem to promise beach reads or romance novels instead. Lila and Lenù’s friendship is intoxicating because, like Lila, it’s gorgeous and savage, thrilling and toxic all at once. Ferrante’s series became a sensation both in Europe and the U.S. at least in part because of how viscerally Elena’s narration captures female friendship and all its emotional oscillations. The announcement of a new TV adaptation from HBO and RAI, helmed by a male director, led many of Ferrante’s fans to question how the miniseries could possibly capture the heart of the books.

Miraculously, though, it does. My Brilliant Friend, whose first installment airs on HBO on Sunday, presents the story of Lenù and Lila’s girlhood with all the unsparingness of Ferrante’s writing. Saverio Costanzo fabricates a drab neighborhood on the outskirts of 1950s Naples that’s distinguished by cycles of violence repeating themselves, amid a community committed to seeing nothing and saying nothing. A carpenter is dragged out of church in the middle of a funeral and pulverized, while the priest continues as if nothing has happened. A young girl is thrown out of a window. Men beat their wives, who beat their children, who beat each other. Murder is as unremarkable an occurrence locally as the screaming fights that play out in the stairways of the tenement-like buildings.

Lenù and Lila, played as small children by Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti respectively, are opposites when they’re first drawn together: The cherubic Elena is praised by her teacher for being “precise and tidy,” while Lila is grubby, waifish, and unkempt, with sparkling dark eyes that radiate danger. “I felt confusedly attracted to this bad girl,” Elena recalls, in narration that, like Max Richter’s score, oversets the scenes, allowing viewers sporadic glimpses into Elena’s mind. Lila isn’t just fearless, she’s brilliant. An autodidact at six, she’s taught herself to read and write, and her brain is both creative and mathematically precocious.

The dull palette Costanzo uses to create Lenù and Lila’s neighborhood affirms Elena’s determination not to romanticize her recollections of growing up. The actors speak a mingling of Italian and Neapolitan dialect, subtitled for English-language viewers, but there’s none of the lushness of Fellini or Bertolucci, or the distinct, vibrant colors of Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope), who served as an executive producer. The walls of the tenement building are gray; the dirt on the ground is a muddy brown. The characters all wear dingy shades of blue and green, meaning that the only vivid color in early episodes is the redness of spilled blood.