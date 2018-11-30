Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie, is the closest to James in terms of skill set. His eight triple doubles last season is LeBron-esque, but his 15.8 points per game are a far cry from LeBron’s 20.9 during his rookie year and Jordan’s otherworldly 28.2. Simmons’s teammate Joel Embiid is a generational talent as a center, but he missed his first two seasons with foot injuries, so his long-term health is a concern. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is only 23 and a wild card for ruling over the league in the future. At nearly seven feet tall, he has all the tools for greatness, but he still needs to develop a jump shot and prove he can carry his team deep into the playoffs.

Read: Fight night with LeBron

Probably the best bet for being the top player in the league for the next decade is Anthony Davis. He’s only 25 and is a top-three candidate for MVP this year, putting up 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks for the 2017–2018 season. The league has never really seen anyone like Davis, who is also almost seven feet tall, can shoot threes, and beat any player off of the dribble while being one of the most disruptive defensive forces. But he still needs to rack up enough championships.

Lastly, if we go even younger, no high-school or college players are making headlines or garnering buzz from scouts as James did in 2002. Even sensations such as Zion Williamson, the 6 foot 7 Duke freshman who was going viral for looking like a man playing against toddlers throughout high school, aren’t getting compared to LeBron or Jordan. Maybe these high-school players don’t show the same promise that a young James did, or maybe the sports media now knows better than to put the pressure of being transcendently great on teenagers.

If the end of the G.O.A.T. era is indeed upon NBA fans, it would mean the death of a debate about greatness that has framed the league’s story lines nonstop for the past three decades. On April 20, 1986, a 23-year-old Michael Jordan scored 63 points against the Boston Celtics—one of the greatest teams ever assembled—a still-standing NBA playoff record. Afterward, Larry Bird said he played against “God disguised as Michael Jordan.” The Chicago Bull would validate that position by winning three straight championships from 1991 to 1993 before briefly retiring. At that point, Jordan’s status as the G.O.A.T. was still tenuous. Winning three titles and three MVPs were accolades that past stars such as Bird and Johnson had surpassed and that future stars could overcome. The NBA after Jordan’s first retirement was more than ready for its next generation of stars, including Grant Hill and Shaquille O’Neal.

When Jordan retired again in 1998—after collecting two more MVPs and three more NBA championships, cementing himself as the G.O.A.T.—there was Kobe Bryant, who entered the league in 1996. Bryant was seen as a carbon copy of Jordan’s offensive move-set, able to score at will and dominate. The Laker would never become as good as Jordan despite his five career titles, but even in 1998 Bryant at least seemed as if he had the potential to. When the two matched up in the 1998 All-Star Game, the face-off was even billed as a meeting between the present and the future of the league. There was also Vince Carter, who entered the NBA in 1999 and became a better dunker than Jordan, but he could never pull his Toronto Raptors past the second round of the playoffs or even enter into the MVP discussion.

The Bryant vs. Jordan debate endured from Jordan’s last Bulls moment in 1998 until LeBron entered the league in 2003. James’s first game was nationally televised, and superstars such as Jay-Z were in attendance just to see him. The player dazzled, scoring 25 points in that game. He’s only gotten better with time, earning eight straight NBA Finals appearances, three championships, four MVPs, more rebounds and assists than Jordan, and a better field-goal percentage for his career. By the time he retires, James will have more total points than Jordan and at least three more Finals appearances. James is at the very least just as great a player as Jordan. However, Jordan’s 6–0 Finals record and six Finals MVPs are untouchable compared with James’s 3–6 record, and Jordan’s 30.1 points per game are higher than James’s. There’s simply a counterargument for every declaration that James is better than Jordan and vice versa, which is part of what makes the debate so exciting.