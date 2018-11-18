Fadulu: How did you realize that these weren’t actually compliments?

Johnson: It was the way you can tell that Sweet’N Low is not sugar. It’s this almost overly sugary, cavity-inducing, cloying sycophancy, like: “Oh my goodness, look at you. Where did you come from? I’ve never met anybody like you. You are incredibly articulate. I couldn’t believe that you ...” It was that.

And I could tell: This is not natural. It’s sweet, but it’s not real. And I don’t want to binge on this, because this is hazardous to my health.

Fadulu: Do you remember any career advice that your parents gave you?

Johnson: My family wanted me to be successful. It was very clear that a lot had been invested in me by the family and the community and the church, and, you know, folks at the schools I attended who kept an eye on me at my mother’s request—and that whatever I did, I was to do it 100 percent.

I knew that I had a gift for gab. My grandmother—my mother’s mother—believed that I was going to be a preacher, which I guess in some ways I am now.

I was encouraged to take part in a variety of career-related programs, including SECME, which is a program for students of color to learn about math, science, and engineering, and a program out of Temple University, in Philadelphia, at the medical school, for students of color to learn about careers in medical research. That was where I had my first job that actually had a major impact—the program at Temple.

Fadulu: What were you doing in your first job at Temple?

Johnson: It was called the Minority Access to Research Careers program, or the MARC program.

It was a program where students of color, mostly high schoolers, were brought to Temple to work in research labs, shadow a research doctor, assist with the work, and then present a research project at the end of the summer.

We also did clinical rotations at Temple University Hospital, and I was the first middle schooler to be part of the program. I joined the program when I was 13 years old, in seventh grade. I stayed for six summers. Three in Philadelphia and three in Canada at McGill University, in Montreal; at the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver; and at the University of Toronto.

Fadulu: Were you interested in going into medicine?

Johnson: I hadn’t thought of it until my mother suggested the program, and I only gave it a try ‘cause it was an interesting thing I’d never done, and there was no pressure. She said, “If you don’t want to be a doctor, that’s fine, but I want you to try this.” She was going to be working in the program as an instructor, teaching research skills to the other students, so she would be there and could keep an eye on me. And it was a paid program, so I would be getting some money in my pocket, some valuable experience, and doing something different, and we would be able to poke around Philly for the summer. So I figured, “What do I have to lose?”