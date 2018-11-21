As The Little Drummer Girl plays out, it seems to comment on the murky and complex morality of both international espionage and acting itself. Park felt an affinity with Kurtz, writing a line for him in which the spymaster tells Charlie, “I am the producer, writer, and director of our little show.” Becker, who stays in character as the terrorist “Michel” during all his interactions with Charlie, contributes to her increasingly frayed sense of what’s real and what’s a lie. But Kurtz, as the overseer of the intricate operation, is running the show, which turns The Little Drummer Girl into something of an allegory for the art of filmmaking. Park emphasized—with a smile—that he’s by no means as manipulative as Kurtz. But Park said he related to him, as a creator of fantasies that pull in both the actors and the audience.

In the series, when Charlie first encounters Becker, she’s in Greece as part of a performing theater troupe. In these scenes, the two characters switch between wearing orange and blue, complementary colors that tie them together and immerse them in the surrounding shades of the Mediterranean backdrop. But later in Athens, when Charlie learns the truth about why Becker has brought her to the city, she’s in yellow, and he’s in red and green, in character as Michel. The clashing tones symbolize the increasing discordance in Charlie’s mind.

The colors help emphasize one of the themes Park most wanted to bring out in the series, which is the idea of duality. Becker is both himself and Michel; Charlie is an actor who’s increasingly becoming the character she’s been enticed to play. The plot of The Little Drummer Girl, which considers age-old hostilities in the Middle East, is all about forces in conflict with each other. There’s the dynamic, Park said, between fiction and reality, and how the lines get blurred. Then there’s the question of “what’s the truth and what’s performance. And also the dynamic between the assailants and the victims.”

The aesthetic qualities of the 1970s also define the visual qualities of the show, although certain characters get to transcend them. During the ’70s, Park was growing up in South Korea, which he described as “quite dark and very repressed” compared with Europe during the same moment. So being able to use bold colors to portray the period, he said, “was something that was very exciting to do.” In scenes set in Munich and London, bold geometric prints and tweedy polyester in shades of orange and brown add visual texture to their environments, anchoring the spycraft as a product of its era. But the characters of Charlie and Becker are distinguished by much brighter hues, adding a sense of heightened surreality to proceedings.

For Park, The Little Drummer Girl represented an opportunity to adapt a work by an author he’s long been a fan of. “After seeing the [2011] adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” he said, “I was so envious of Tomas Alfredson, and thinking that I should have been the one to adapt that novel into a film.” Drummer Girl, an AMC/BBC co-production, comes on the heels of The Night Manager, another le Carré adaptation (directed by Susanne Bier) that received extravagant critical acclaim for its lush, cinematic vistas and its ethically ambiguous characters. The complexity of le Carré’s books is a challenge for film directors, who have to drastically trim his plots down to size. Television seems to be a more natural fit, although even six episodes, Park notes, didn’t feel like enough time to tell his story.