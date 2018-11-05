Read: The sheer absurdity of favoring Eli Manning over Peyton Manning

From there followed four uneven seasons of drive-killing sacks and soul-crushing turnovers, each new error in judgment twisting Manning’s oft-ruddy game face into eminently meme-worthy expressions of slack-jawed bemusement. Even Tiki Barber, the Giants’ all-time rushing leader and former teammate of Manning’s, piled on, describing one of the QB’s early attempts to take charge of an offensive meeting as “comical.”

Jump cut to late in the 2007 NFL season: Just when it appeared as if regard for Manning couldn’t sink any lower, he led the Giants to four consecutive road playoff victories. They then defeated the unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in sports, with Manning making the play of the game on an improvised 32-yard heave—a.k.a., “The Helmet Catch.” And when his time capsule–worthy moment seemed in danger of fading from memory as the Giants missed the playoffs over the next two seasons, and Manning’s humble claim to elite quarterback status became fodder for debate, he sparked another late-season win streak and shocked the Patriots—again—in Super Bowl XLVI.

It was in the wake of this heart-stopping performance, after which Manning was voted MVP of the championship game for a second time, that the conversation around Archie’s son and Peyton’s kid brother started to shift. ESPN’s Trent Dilfer hailed the Giants signal caller as “the poster boy for what a Hall of Fame quarterback should be,” while Manning’s NFL peers ranked him 31st among the league’s top 100 players for 2012 after leaving him off the list entirely in previous years. Even Manning’s nagging habit of under-throwing his receivers was reframed as the reboot of a once trendy football fashion: the back shoulder pass.

The honeymoon lasted until the 2013 season. As if throwing a league-leading 27 interceptions as the Giants missed the playoffs after yet another 1-6 start wasn’t bad enough, Manning was sued in 2014 by a group of memorabilia collectors who charged him with hawking fake “game-worn” helmets and jerseys. (The case was settled out of court last spring.) That annus horribilis could’ve been motivation for the Giants to start making serious plans for the future; instead, they doubled down, betting that Manning could enjoy the same late-career resurgence that his brother had in Denver.

And so the Giants paired Manning with a slick new play caller named Ben McAdoo and, for a while, the two worked well together. So well in fact, that Manning—whose accuracy and touchdown-to-interception ratio improved so dramatically over the next two seasons that the Giants re-signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension in 2015 that also included a no-trade clause—recommended McAdoo for a promotion to head coach for the 2016 season. McAdoo would later repay this loyalty by dealing Manning the most stinging humiliation of his career.