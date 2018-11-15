The pulp danger in those films could be seen as almost a fever-dream inversion of the real-world peril facing LGBTQ people. The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Boy Erased literalize the way that homophobia can rip someone away from the traditional vision of teenagerdom—the backseat makeouts, the backwoods keggers—and send them on drab reprogramming missions in which the kids end up policing and punishing themselves. In Moonlight, too, the protagonist Chiron shrinks himself because of the ever-present threat of violence—a threat he eventually pays forward by brutally beating a classmate. This dynamic, of the bullied becoming the bully, is a common one on-screen. Last year’s absorbing indie drama Beach Rats, for example, portrayed a closeted Brooklyn bro who (spoiler alert) helps his friends mug a guy he meets on a hookup site.

The appeal of the lightweight Love, Simon, though, was in imagining that a gay kid might fall comfortably into a familiar coming-of-age groove: occasionally mortifying, but never actually traumatic. The intolerance around Simon is light and incidental; mostly, he gets to look for love at the same house parties and county fairs as all his friends do. Shortly after that film’s release came the Netflix original Alex Strangelove, a livelier, raunchier, and more insightful attempt to retrofit the high-school comedy for a coming-out story. In both cases, letting the gay hero thrive relies on an idealized—even parodic—progressive utopia. “Everywhere you look someone’s omnisexual or transitioning,” says a sassy—straight—sidekick in Alex Strangelove.

Other films focus on the pursuit of happy endings outside of the high-school jungle, in the adult world. A sense of seclusion and early maturity helps enable Elio’s explorations in the great Call Me by Your Name. France’s intense 2013 epic Blue Is the Warmest Color saw a girl leave behind her gossipy peers as she entered an affair with a grad student. The 1999 camp comedy But I’m a Cheerleader hit many of the same story beats as Miseducation and Boy Erased as it portrayed a young woman sent to conversion therapy, but this church-going hero got to also visit a gay bar and meet a stable same-sex couple. In the charming 1996 U.K. film Beautiful Thing, two bullied working-class boys furtively explore not only their mutual attraction but also the queer scene of London. When they finally step out of the closet, it’s with the support and shielding of one of the boy’s mothers.

For many kids, though, the hope for such protection is impossible—as is the notion that they might live like a John Hughes character, checking off one rite of passage after another. A rawer sense of possibility and terror thus charges the work of Gregg Araki, the indie director at the forefront of the ’90s “New Queer Cinema” wave. His 1993 feature Totally Fucked Up was a camcorder-filmed pastiche of interviews and vignettes about a group of queer guys and girls experiencing hate crimes, the threat of AIDS, and suicidal depression—not to mention boredom, sexual frustration, and love. For all their serious problems, Araki’s irreverent characters lived lives that felt unscripted—which is, perhaps, one of the truer ways to portray growing up gay.

