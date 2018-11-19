“To me, the Hart story—this is a losing battle—but to me, the Hart story was never really about sex,” Bai told me recently over coffee in Washington. “It was about our obsession with scandal and our decision to treat politicians like celebrities. You know, the real turning point there seemed to be, ‘Well, after that, sex lives matter.’ That’s too simple. After that, every candidate is considered to be a fraud, and candidates are covered the way celebrities are covered. And when you create a process that mirrors entertainment, you’re going to get entertainers in your process, and to me that’s the through line from 1987 to now.”

Bai, a former Newsweek reporter who now writes a regular political column for Yahoo News, has been obsessed with the Hart case since 2003, when he wrote a profile of the former senator from Colorado for The New York Times Magazine. This was at a time when some students at Oxford University (where Hart had earned a Ph.D. at age 64) were urging the former senator to run for president again. After the piece ran, Bai realized he had bought into some of the encrusted false impressions surrounding Hart’s abrupt forced withdrawal from the 1988 campaign and became determined to re-visit the story. The film is the culmination of that long odyssey.

Yes, Hart had reacted to longstanding rumors of womanizing (he and his wife, Lee, had endured two periods of public separations in their marriage) by urging E. J. Dionne Jr., then a national political correspondent for The New York Times, to “put a tail on me.” But that story had not yet appeared in print in the Times magazine when an anonymous caller told Tom Fiedler of The Miami Herald that a friend of hers was having an affair with Hart and had been invited to visit him in Washington that very weekend. After checking out the tipster’s list of dates and places from which Hart had supposedly made calls to the woman, Fiedler’s paper indeed decided to spy on Hart.

And so it was that on the night of May 2, 1987—having seen Hart outside his Capitol Hill townhouse with a woman who turned out to be Rice—Fiedler and his colleagues confronted Hart in a darkened alleyway, demanding to know what was up. Their surveillance was imperfect—the reporters had taken breaks, and were at first not aware the house had a rear entrance—and immediately drew swift condemnation from some journalistic quarters. Hart and Rice would both deny that they had had sex or spent the night together, but Rice did reveal they had taken an overnight cruise from Miami to Bimini on a chartered yacht. (The infamous photo of Rice seated on Hart’s lap—remembered so often in hindsight as the blow that drove the politician from the race—in fact appeared on the cover of the National Enquirer only after Hart had dropped out.)