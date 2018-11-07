The contrast between the refugees’ work and what they’ve lived through is beautifully apparent in a vignette early in the book, when two young girls tell of their inflatable raft flipping over during a nighttime ocean crossing. They ask Fitzgerald to draw the episode. “I drew an inflatable raft like I saw on TV,” she narrates, reproducing her rudimentary sketch for the reader. On the next page, as Fitzgerald privately reflects on the pair’s “harrowing, transient girlhood,” she fills a panel with beautifully rendered, dense, choppy waves. Here, as elsewhere in the book, the different styles prompt readers to think about how artists should depict brutal realities. A hasty sketch might best capture the urgency of a critical moment, while a more detailed drawing provides a sense of weight and context.

As she grapples with that question, Fitzgerald adopts a complex, ambiguous style. The people she sketches are often closed-off and hard to read. But her drawings are remarkably layered considering that she eschews grays, conveying depth and energy through thick, supple strokes of black. In the book, she tells of showing her students the graphic novel The Hive by Charles Burns, an artist who’s clearly influenced her style—although his ridged lines have a laminated effect, while hers lick like flames. Whether the refugees noticed any similarity is not clear, though they did love The Hive, even copying pictures from it. “Part of it is [that Burns’s] line work is really … striking,” Fitzgerald said. She recalled a young girl from Bosnia who was “in love with that book” and explained, “Grotesque things [are] really appealing.”

Other characters who caught the students’ fancies included Charles Schulz’s Lucy, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Tom and Jerry. The students liked copying animals, particularly wildcats, from a book of photos Fitzgerald brought in. Another favorite subject? Flags. “They were tokens of faith—hopeful, patriotic gestures in red, yellow, and black,” Fitzgerald writes.

Sometimes, though, the students’ drawings hinted at deeper traumas. “Children drew guns with alarming clarity,” the author writes, comparing their childhoods with her own. “Their ease with weapons reminded me of my own teenage facility for drawing Bart Simpson,” she continues. “We all have our familiar shapes. My hand was branded by youth corporations and 1990s suburban America. What was theirs branded by?”

Fitzgerald doesn’t tell her readers; in fact, she doesn’t describe very much of her subjects’ personal histories at all. When she depicts her conversations with refugees, she stays focused mainly on the students’ lives in Germany and on their plans for the future. Explaining this decision to me, she pointed to the quote she used to conclude Drawn to Berlin. It’s by the journalist and novelist Joseph Roth, who documented the experiences of Jewish refugees in Germany in the 1920s. Roth’s eloquent call to look forward aptly sums up Fitzgerald’s steadfast conviction that art can help people and that reinvention is possible. “The whole world … never asks the wanderer where he’s going. Only ever where he’s come from,” Roth wrote. “And what matters to the wanderer is his destination, not his point of departure.”

