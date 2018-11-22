Read: With #MeToo, Bill Clinton feels his own pain

The Clinton Affair, produced by Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) and Blair Foster (Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown) and airing this week on A&E, premiered soon after the conclusion of the second season of Slow Burn, Slate’s podcast that similarly focuses on the complicated chain of events—Jones’s suit, Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, Whitewater, Ken Starr’s appointment to investigate Whitewater, Linda Tripp’s friendship with Lewinsky, Tripp’s decision to betray her—that led, roughly 20 years ago, to the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

There is significant, and inevitable, overlap between the two docuseries—similar interviews conducted, similar stories told—but the two shows have another thing in common, as well: Neither offers a concisely specific argument about the overarching questions of the Clinton affair—how to think about it, what it all meant, who was right in it, who was wrong. Instead, the series captures a different kind of truth: the way the events, of the 1980s and the early 1990s, and then of 1996 and 1997 and 1998 and beyond, never, strictly speaking, ended. They remain, instead, tightly woven into the current workings of American culture: Bill Clinton and his failures grappling with #MeToo; Hillary Clinton, caught in her own kind of reckoning; Juanita Broaddrick, finally being heard; Monica Lewinsky, speaking in public about her 20-year-old trauma; Ken Starr, himself now accused of covering up sexual misconduct; Brett Kavanaugh, attributing the allegations of sexual impropriety against him to nameless actors taking “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” This overlap of fates, of people and of the country, ultimately questions whether history—history, the tale of that which has come and gone—is actually history. Each story serves as a reminder that the past tense is also the present.

One of the pieces of conventional wisdom that has emerged from the scandal that was then known as “the Lewinsky affair” is that the scandal—arriving on the national stage when it did, and how it did, and with whom it did—contained several embryonic truths about the realities of the current moment. The metastatic expansion of partisanship, from mere ideological disagreement into ceaseless, take-no-prisoners blood sport. The ratification of 24-hour cable news, with its incentives toward argument and outrage, as one of the primary facts of the American informational landscape. The political power of the religious right. The emergence of the conservative blogosphere.

An element of the scandal that has been less commented on until now, however, is how neatly it crystallized truths about sexism in America as it existed in the waning years of the 20th century—sexism that was aware enough to be ashamed of itself; sexism that wasn’t quite willing to change its ways. Sexism that often manifested in the way political backlash so often will: as innocent comedy. As jokes (just jokes! they would protest in self-defense) made at the expense of women’s bodies and minds. “He said, ‘Paula, take my advice—find a line of work where no one will have to see your face,’” The Tonight Show’s fictionalized Jones told Jay Leno, relaying a bit of wisdom from her plastic surgeon. “So it was either this or get a job at Hooters.”