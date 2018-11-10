In the tense opening scene of Child’s Play, viewers meet Ray, a voodoo-practicing psychopath known as the Lakeshore Strangler. After a short chase, Ray is shot by cops inside a toy store and left for dead. “Oh God, I’m dying,” he cries out—one of the movie’s most quoted lines—before performing a ritual that transfers his mind and soul into a nearby doll. His desperate final moments reveal a cunning and methodical personality; Ray is a character without an ounce of morality who’s willing to project his malicious intents onto a child’s plaything. Soon after, a peddler finds the toy and sells it to a single mother named Karen (Catherine Hicks), who gives it to her young son, Andy (Alex Vincent).

It doesn’t take long for Ray’s twisted spirit to emerge. Chucky befriends Andy, encouraging the boy to do things like skip school and repeat foul language. But these acts are mild compared to the doll’s ultimate goal: continuing Ray’s murder spree. Ray’s physical form may be removed from the equation, but his traits—his deep voice, maniacal laugh, and nasty humor—live on in Chucky. When I first watched Child’s Play, there were moments when I’d forget Chucky was a doll. I ricocheted between seeing Ray in every swing of Chucky’s blade and seeing Chucky as a toy that was simply much too human.

Dolls like Chucky often meet the Freudian description of the uncanny, or a quality where something that was once familiar has become strange. “The more lifelike a doll, the more likely it is to be unsettling to people,” said Frank McAndrew, a professor of psychology at Knox College who has written extensively on the science of phobias and creepiness. He refers to this concept as the “uncanny valley,” or the bizarre middle ground between “cute, but not quite human” and “fully human.”

When something falls within this narrow band—such as a doll that behaves like a person, even if it doesn’t necessarily look realistic—it can prompt feelings of revulsion rather than attraction. “The fact that mannequins, ventriloquist dummies, and creepy lifelike dolls frequently show up in horror films is no accident,” McAndrew said. Though Chucky has cartoonish features, he feels unexpectedly human thanks to Ray’s memorable appearance in Child’s Play’s first scene.

Like with Ray, Chucky’s many violent crimes are intentional and sometimes even premeditated. The doll has a human-like intelligence; even when he’s seemingly trapped, he manages to outwit those around him (and when he cannot outsmart his enemies, he resorts to black magic). Part of the way he exerts his control over Andy is by feigning lifelessness when adults are around, so that Chucky’s many misdeeds—turning on the TV, committing murder, causing a gas leak—are blamed on Andy. Eventually suspecting Andy has gone insane, his mother checks him into a hospital for observation, which was perhaps the most frightening consequence of Chucky’s manipulativeness for younger viewers like myself. It isn’t until halfway through the movie that Andy’s mother picks up the box that the toy arrived in. The batteries fall out; the doll’s ghastly secret is revealed.