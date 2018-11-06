Read: Bohemian Rhapsody is a personality-free Queen biopic

The early concern that the film would hide Mercury’s sexuality turned out to be unfounded, but Bohemian Rhapsody does have a strange relationship with Mercury’s romantic life. Early on, viewers watch him struggle in shame and confusion as he weighs his love for his fiancée, Mary Austin, with his desire to follow a dude who just made eyes at him into the bathroom. Later in the movie, Mercury’s liberation curdles as he experiences the consequences of partying and sex while the other band members look on and shake their heads. The personal rewards in between—the sense that he might have found genuine satisfaction in being an all-but-out queer icon—are mostly left in the background.

Partly, this dynamic results from the movie’s need for a villain. Early on, the band’s assistant, Paul Prenter (Allen Leech), comes on to Mercury suddenly and is rebuffed, telegraphing the notion that something is off about Prenter beyond—but linked to—being gay. Prenter, however, does eventually break down Mercury’s barriers, and the two have some sort of relationship that’s largely kept offscreen—and mostly treated like a bad thing. Prenter becomes the band’s manager and manipulates Mercury into estrangement with his comrades, setting up the big conflict of the film: Mercury’s pursuit of a solo career, which has the effect of cutting him off from his bandmates and leading him down a spiral of hedonism and hangers-on. When the singer finally wises up and fires the “fruit fly” who’s been buzzing around him, Prenter trashes Mercury in the media.

In real life, Prenter did sell out Mercury’s secrets. But the truth also appears to be that Mercury went solo later than depicted, without causing a hiatus for the band, and only after Taylor had already released two solo albums. Thus Mercury’s supposed betrayal of Queen—which is shown as nearly preventing the band from playing their legendary Live Aid gig—appears to be made up. One suspects that it’s in the movie so the band wouldn’t have to reckon with the real drama that preceded Live Aid: Queen had ignored boycotts of oppressive governments in Argentina and South Africa by playing concerts in those countries. Getting into those dicey political decisions—which cemented the impression that Queen placed money over conscience—would have made for a more interesting story line.

So would have a concerted attempt at untangling Mercury’s love life, partying, and health on their own terms, rather than portraying them as distractions and obstacles for the larger band. In one lurid, dreamlike montage set to “Another One Bites the Dust,” Prenter leads Mercury through red-lit corridors of scantily clad men. But if the film is willing to leer at the clubs Mercury frequented, it’s not willing to allow for the long-term companionship he found in one of them. In real life, Mercury met his partner, Jim Hutton, at a gay bar; Hutton, already taken by another man, turned down Mercury’s initial advances. In the film, though, Hutton works as a waiter at Mercury’s party, and the singer essentially sexually harasses his employee. Hutton rejects him, and says he’ll be interested in getting with him only when Mercury learns to love himself.