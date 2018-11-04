On August 1, 1944, Frank wrote a plaintive letter lamenting that she could show the world only her “exuberant cheerfulness,” and never her “purer, deeper, and finer” side. Her anguish seeps off the page, in stark contrast to one of her most optimistic entries about the war that came immediately before it. But what happens next is even more jarring. In both the adaptation and the diary, Frank’s voice is replaced by that of an impersonal narrator, recounting in the third person the arrest, deportation, and ultimate deaths of Frank and all the members of the annex family, save for her father.

The difference between the two versions, however, is that by this point in the diary, you’ve been in her head for so long that her extinguished voice and sudden disappearance crush you with the weight of the world. You can imagine heavy boots on the stairs, pounding on the bookcase, and cruel orders spewed at the shocked residents. This scene isn’t described in detail in either version. In fact, the afterwords are virtually identical. But the diary itself sets the reader up to fill in the horrifying blanks in a way the adaptation does not. They weren’t coming for an unknowable character in hiding. They were coming for Frank.

It’s not that Folman and Polonsky haven’t added a valuable interpretation. They have. The volume contains some stunning and poetic drawings, such as a two-page spread that visualizes a passage in which the diarist describes “the eight of us in the Annex as if we were a patch of blue sky surrounded by menacing black clouds” and “in our desperate search for a way out we keep bumping into each other.” But those images are poignant complements to Frank’s words, not sufficient replacements. To this point, Folman wrote in the adapter’s note that he had “grave reservations” editing “while still being faithful to the entire work.” On the whole, the story becomes shorter, neater, and more naïve. That might make sense if the adaptation were a primer geared toward children who aren’t ready to tackle the diary yet, but the inclusion of entries on sex and Frank’s lesson on the female anatomy indicates otherwise.

Neither is the point that illustrations or graphic novels are less suited to tell stories of the Holocaust. Those mediums and so many others, including AI and VR, offer opportunities to experiment with new ways to share narratives that humanize and resonate—all the more crucial as we get further from the history and those who lived it. But the format should be tailored to the story, and in the case of a story whose power lies squarely in the quality of the writing and the vividness of a teenager’s thoughts, the diary provides depth that is hard to replicate in other versions.

At a time when American students, adults, and government officials have shown staggering gaps in knowledge about the Holocaust, when anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. have risen steeply, and when Americans are reeling from the news that a gunman entered a Pittsburgh synagogue on a quiet, rainy Saturday morning and murdered 11 people—telling police he “wanted all Jews to die”—Frank should feel as real as possible.