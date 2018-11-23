Alabama has reduced the vaunted Southeastern Conference to glorified scrimmage fodder; only once has Tagovailoa needed to play in a game’s final period. If the Tide can make it unscathed through the final stretch of its schedule—Saturday’s Iron Bowl against its archrival, Auburn; the conference championship against Georgia; and a possible two-game playoff slate—cases for “the best of all time” await. But in the meantime, with a prodigious quarterback and a coach who’s altered his style to accommodate him, the country’s preeminent program has already redefined the top level of the sport.

For the majority of his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Saban has been synonymous with an old-school approach reminiscent of the legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, stressing a strong ground game and forbidding defense. Saban’s first championship game with the Tide, in 2010, featured the starting quarterback Greg McElroy (playing through a pair of broken ribs) throwing for only 58 yards on six completions; the team’s 37 points stemmed mostly from its 205 rushing yards and five forced turnovers. Variations on the theme followed. Two Alabama running backs, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, have won the Heisman Trophy under Saban, and dozens of defensive standouts have been selected in the early rounds of the NFL draft. The defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw’s boast after the Tide’s 21–0 victory over Louisiana State in the 2012 championship—that “the whole defense is the MVP”—would make a fitting tagline for the era.

But recent years have seen college football as a whole become a more acrobatic and high-scoring game, centered on liberated quarterbacks and emboldened play-calling. This trend reached something of a zenith when Clemson University’s Deshaun Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns (and ran for another) to beat Alabama 35–31 in the 2017 title game. “College football is moving in a way where you can’t just win exclusively on defense anymore,” McElroy, now an ESPN analyst, told me. “Some teams still do it, but it’s not really a scheme that’s conducive to winning national championships.”

If Tagovailoa’s heroics in this past championship were just a stopgap solution to the team’s sputtering offense, then his central place this season represents something of an acknowledgement that times have changed. To watch him play—the staccato quickness of his southpaw release, the way a pass leaves his hand like a missile and lands in his receiver’s like a pillow—is to see the near inverse of the Tide’s formerly straightforward attack. Part of the distinction is pure talent. “I remember going and watching his first practice at the college level and him anticipating throws that you don’t see juniors making,” McElroy said. “He has a great feel for the position, a great feel for space and spatial awareness.” But another part is a philosophical shift. Whereas Tagovailoa’s predecessors were encouraged to protect the ball and let Saban’s preferred portions of the roster do their work, he has license to launch it whenever he spots a weakness.