Gesine and Marie’s relationship provides a stable foundation for Anniversaries’ many formal gambits. Its “chapters” comprise Gesine’s life story, a scattershot chronicle that reads as equal parts diary, common book, confession, and transcript (mother and daughter often speak into a recorder for this purpose). Threaded through the day-to-day scenes of contemporary New York life are episodes from the Cresspahl family past—the eponymous anniversaries—some of which are told to Marie, while other, more troubling material is recorded for later listening. Gesine, born in 1933 to an English cabinet maker and a pious and depressive mother in the fictional Baltic German territory of Jerichow, came of age during Hitler’s rise to power. Her account of the viscous creep of fascism over her parents’ rural town is brutally subtle and entirely convincing; as in a long-exposure photograph, what is constant stands out, while changes in the scene are blurred to obscurity. Johnson, a master ironist, relays the horror of Nazi rule with devastating understatement, as when the local butcher ended up in a camp for “a little dumb talk.” Central to this novel-within-a-novel is the enigmatic life of Gesine’s troubled mother, forever altered after seeing a Jewish child killed during Kristallnacht.

Throughout, Marie resists Gesine’s version of events, often pushing for clarity or revision. “I never promised the truth,” Gesine tells her. “Of course not,” she replies. “Only your truth.” Johnson’s enduring dilemma is how humans preserve and transmit truth, even as it is threatened by the motivations that underpin its telling. (“It’s not wrong to lie as long as that protects the truth,” Gesine remembers her father telling her as a child.) For all the rich detail of her recollections, Gesine is never less than aware of the ambiguity of memory, and the compromises it exerts upon reality. “The moment of recall,” she writes, “the fact of bringing it into the present, corrodes both at once: past memory and present view.” Part of Gesine’s charm as a narrator, and how she earns the reader’s trust, is the way in which her own fallibility, readily acknowledged, provokes a hunger—for both the truth of her past and the truth of the world she inhabits now.

Information, then—what Gesine calls “the consciousness of the day”—becomes an essential component of the book’s ethical project, a means of parsing reality and making principled choices. “That’s what I have left: I can learn how things work,” Gesine says. “At least live with my eyes open.” She is an obsessive reader of the Times (which she refers to as “Auntie Times”), inserting its clips into her diaristic observations, and transmuting its reported facts into a kind of moral fuel. “Make fun of it if you want, that I learned New York from the Times,” she tells Marie, “not only who our senator was but how he’d obtained the vote; not only the mayor’s name but the limits to his authority; what qualifies as misconduct, as misdemeanor, and as felony, and what the letter of the law permits you vis-à-vis the police.”