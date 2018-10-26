What’s worse is that as a (sometimes) strict deontologist, Chidi tries to never ever lie. Which means that at some point, he’d likely have to inform his girlfriend of his arcane knowledge. Which would mean she’d also be damned for eternity. Which means he should break up with her before that happens.

If you’re not following that setup fully, that’s fine. Nor do you really need to understand how Janet builds Chidi a simulator machine so that he can test out various ways of breaking up with Simone. (Janet to Chidi: “I do know everything about you, and Simone, and computer programming, and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, and the human brain, and everything else!”) The point is that he’s searching for a way to leave his lovely, faultless girlfriend without lying but also without doing damage. “I just wish I could end things in a way that I knew wouldn’t hurt her,” he says.

What unfolds is basically an index of breakup strategies. The first among them would seem to be the most modern. “You need to just ghost her,” Eleanor advises. “Disappear. Block her number.”

Ghosting—that’s possibly the No. 1 topic of horror stories about dating in the social-media/Tinder age, even though simply dropping out of someone’s life has always been an option. Some folks have made the case that going silent can be a healthy choice, but it’s clear it causes a special kind of pain. “For many people ghosting can result in feelings of being disrespected, used, and disposable,” wrote the psychologist Jennice Vilhauer in a 2015 Psychology Today article. She added that “ghosting is the ultimate use of the silent treatment, a tactic that has often been viewed by mental-health professionals as a form of emotional cruelty.”

It makes sense that Eleanor, who generally is struggling to not be selfish, suggests ghosting first. “I’ve done that to dozens of people, and all of them got over it,” she says. Janet—who, remember, knows everything about everyone—corrects her: “Actually, none of your exes have ever gotten over you.”

In the VR machine, Chidi first tries out the most straightforward thing: the full truth, or at least as much of it as he can say. “Simone, this has been the best year of my life because of you,” he tells his simulacrum girlfriend in a simulacrum café. “Unfortunately, I have come to learn some information, and it means that we have to end this relationship.” She’s horrified and demands to know the “information.” Chidi refuses. “You’ve either gone crazy or you’re too much of a coward to tell me how you feel,” pseudo-Simone says bitterly. “Which is it?”

From there, the gang runs through a variety of goodbye strategies. Eleanor suggests that Chidi say he’s gay; Chidi won’t, because it’s untrue. Chidi also tries out legalistic wording (“I don’t technically love you in the same way because of circumstances”), embellished excuses (“I’m dying … We’re all dying slowly when you think about it”), and diversions (he hands over an adorable puppy). None of these seems to make things any less difficult for the virtual Simone. In one scenario, Chidi has Eleanor be the bearer of breakup news on his behalf: an obviously bad idea that’s made worse when a hint of romance sparks between the two women.