Read: Taylor Swift’s post-‘Reputation’ approach to politics

At the American Music Awards on October 9, she used an acceptance speech to highlight the upcoming midterm elections. Then her Instagram story began cheering new voters with copious screenshots, personal notes, and doodles coming at a lively pace (there have been 18 posts in the past 24 hours as of this writing). It’s a strategy that sees her leveraging her lovable dork shtick and her knack for creating intimacy via social media. Even as she’s frozen out traditional news organizations when promoting her latest album and tour, she’s stayed in touch with her diehards by commenting on their Tumblr posts and even sending gifts to their homes. A ballot-box regram is, in a way, just another incentive for fans to do her bidding.

Strikingly, though, the newly political Swift isn’t too political. Breaking her silence on elections carried the obvious risk of alienating conservative fans, and her endorsement of Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives came with mentions of LGBTQ rights, systemic racism, and women’s equality. But the rest of her campaign-season rhetoric hasn’t been about controversial issues. Nor has it been overtly partisan, even if Bredesen and Cooper are both Democrats. Outwardly, she’s focused on the simple goal of getting people to vote, by providing both encouragement and information (about deadlines, early voting, and absentee ballots).

Keeping things upbeat and fight-free might not just be a defensive strategy for her brand. It could also be a recognition of how celebrities have historically fared when they’ve waded into politics. Research suggests that when famous people speak out, a candidate can actually suffer because political polarization is so linked to cultural polarization: Beyoncé, for example, has haters on the right who are as engaged as her stans to the left. But stars can indeed help motivate people who already like them, as well as those who already like their candidate. Perhaps understanding this, Swift doesn’t seem to be trying very hard to sway people one way or another. She’s just trying to make them vote.

But given whom she’s talking to, there are partisan implications. Bredesen’s race against Marsha Blackburn is a tight one in a state with the second-lowest voter-turnout rate in the country. Swift’s Instagram also, though, delivers shout-outs to fans from Florida to California. The common thread is new participation: “So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count,” she wrote in her early-October Instagram post. The statement nods at the demographics of her fans, but also at the growing likelihood that the election will be decided by the young—who are as reachable by Instagram as by door knocking, or more so.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.