The new Suspiria is a period piece, set in 1977, the year Argento’s movie was released. It was a time of political upheaval and rebellion in Germany known as the “German Autumn,” punctuated by bombings from guerrilla groups like the Red Army Faction and the hijacking of Lufthansa Flight 181. All of this plays out in the background of Suspiria, which is now set in Berlin rather than in the smaller town of Freiburg, and where the sense of threat extends far beyond the cloistered world of the Markos Dance Academy.

Susie, a Mennonite from Ohio with a preternatural gift for dance, is accepted at the school and immediately draws the eye of the imposing Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). Things are, of course, not as they seem. Blanc’s last star student, Patricia Hingle (Chloë Grace Moretz), fled the academy without warning and told her psychiatrist Jozef Klemperer (also Swinton, in extremely convincing old-man makeup) she was being hunted by witches. Another student, Olga (Elena Fokina), gets in an argument with Blanc and soon finds herself in a mirrored, locked studio, where her body is crunched and twisted like a pretzel by invisible forces.

All together, the mood is pretty forbidding at Markos, and Guadagnino emphasizes that with a concrete-gray color palette that matches the Brutalist buildings crowding the streets of ’70s Berlin. Outside of the dance academy, Germans like Klemperer are still haunted by the past (his wife disappeared during the war) and unable to reckon with the violent reverberations of the present. Klemperer dismisses Patricia’s fears as fantasies conjured by an overworked mind, but to Guadagnino, the doctor’s rational outlook is a blinkered one, ignoring the dark truth of what his patient is trying to tell him.

One could easily draw parallels between Klemperer’s benevolent narrow-mindedness and the ways in which genteel intellectuals ignored the rise of Nazism in Germany. Guadagnino does plenty of work underlining these echoes, making multiple references to concentration camps and the country’s horrific legacy. Still, that’s just one angle to take on Suspiria: Though the film isn’t subtle, it is open-ended, throwing out staggeringly big ideas over its long running time (billed as “six acts and an epilogue”) and leaving them to percolate with the viewer.

Though Klemperer is a huge part of the movie’s action, most of the plot takes place at Markos, where the more nurturing Madame Blanc appears stuck in a power struggle with the unseen Madame Markos (again played by Swinton), a seemingly malevolent figure. The witches of Argento’s Suspiria were comically evil; here, they’re frightening, but also remote, pathetic, and even tragic at moments, part of an old order trying to survive in a bleak and vicious new world.

At Markos, art requires literal sacrifice, and passion is inextricable from pain. Olga’s visceral early death is cross-cut with Susie’s first display of talent on the dance floor; as one student rises, the other is mercilessly disposed of. Later sequences see a ballerina possessed and animated during a performance like a blank puppet, dancing through an obvious (and unsettling) injury. The imagery in Suspiria can be a real test of the audience’s spirit, but it all builds to an indescribably insane denouement that challenges, and vociferously rejects, much of what has come before.