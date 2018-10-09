This sense of instability captures the impact of severe illness—a self turned unrecognizable by a body that’s spun suddenly out of control. It’s there in the tumor that Kathryn feels as a new heart beating in her stomach, and in the “mad clock” that Ana feels lodged in her chest, symptom of a heart condition that weakens her so much that Mara, by then a teenager, feels “as though I wasn’t talking to my mother, but rather, to her disease.”

In Park’s novel, though, the caregiver’s identity is just as unstable as the patient’s. Care, Mara reflects at one point, is almost a compulsion—“the heart’s choice, for whatever reason, to devote itself to another being”—and it can absorb the giver completely, so that her identity disappears into that of the person who depends on her. In one of Mara’s childhood memories, her mother holds her “as though she’d turned herself into a coat and draped herself over me.” Similarly, the adult Mara envisions herself fully enveloped by her role as caregiver, when Kathryn sleeps late and her “house became the body whose well-being I was responsible for; the body I wiped, bathed, and rearranged.” The image is claustrophobic—yet it’s Kathryn, not Mara, who has seemed to lose her human identity here. And the house itself has the potential to be Kathryn’s own way of caring for Mara: She frequently talks as if she plans to leave the property to her caregiver, an offer that Mara is reluctant to accept or count on.

Mara relies on distance to understand her own place in the world, reflecting that “our fantasies and daydreams … required a tribute to our essential differences.” She struggles to disentangle herself from her memories of Ana, and resists Kathryn’s awkward, half-joking attempts to cast herself as a mother figure. Even so, Mara’s sense of self is deeply intertwined with the women she has cared for, to the point that in scenes from her present-day life outside of work—the moments when neither Ana nor Kathryn influences her thoughts and choices—her emotions seem flatter, her dialogue more stilted. In one interlude, she hesitates to deal with “invasions” of ants in her apartment, admiring the insects’ devotion to their colony. In another, she has a surreal encounter with a man who harasses her on the road, threatening to have her deported, and realizes “that to him I wasn’t an individual”; the incident prompts a political discussion with her two roommates, also Brazilians, in which each character articulates a different sense of belonging, or lack of it, in America. The thread of these scenes is an uneasy negotiation of boundaries—who is welcome, where—and in each case Mara finds herself unmoored, uncertain where she fits amid surroundings she can’t control.

Ultimately, though, Mara’s self-actualization lies not in freeing herself from the caregiver’s role but in recognizing its flexibility. Caring, after all, is a reciprocal relationship—a dyad, as Mara puts it, in which “the sick person awakened the healthy person’s desire to care.” Care can provide its giver with a purpose and place in the world—and in this way, even needing someone else can be an act of caregiving. When Ana leaves for her ill-fated revolutionary mission, Mara is so frightened for her mother that she throws a tantrum in an attempt to stop her from leaving—demanding to be cared for, in order to keep her caregiver safe.

The work of a caregiver, then, is not merely depleting, but also an act of transference: a gift of care, that the receiver can give back and give to others. A gift—in the fragile, constantly shifting world of Park’s novel—that can always be called and counted upon, though the relationships surrounding it change. “My mother’s biggest gift had been to teach me … how to be mothered,” Mara reflects in an epilogue. “I would be loved again and again, and it was because she’d taught me how.”