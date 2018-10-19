For Bobbie, whose three concurrent lovers (now men) pop up to taunt her, barbershop quartet–style, about her inability to commit to any of them, the subject of marriage seems to be imposed by her biology. The question isn’t why she wouldn’t yoke herself permanently to the dim-but-chiseled flight attendant Andy (Richard Fleeshman), the unbearably pretentious hipster PJ (George Blagden), or the small-town dreamer Theo (Matthew Seadon-Young)—it’s why she would. PJ’s solo, “Another Hundred People,” about the endless parades of new arrivals looking for love in Manhattan, adds modern texture to the show: “I’ll call you in the morning or I’ll text you to explain,” Blagden sings, with the song itself seeming like a neat fit for the age of Tinder.

Craig, too, fleshes out the central question-mark of Bobbie with a performance that’s more human, more sympathetic, and more self-contained than Bobbys of yore. She’s less predatory in her seduction of Andy, less flirtatious in her interactions with the husbands who haunt her bedroom (literally) during “Poor Baby.” But like past Bobbys, she recedes into the background when she’s supposed to, rendering the supporting characters in sharper relief. The panicked bride-to-be once known as Amy is now a bridegroom called Jamie (Jonathan Bailey), whose impending nuptials to Paul (Alex Gaumond) toward the end of the first act throw Jamie into a spectacular meltdown. When Jamie spits Sondheim’s lyrics about prehistoric rituals and meaningless accumulation of dinnerware, the number is charged by the relative newness of gay marriage. But it’s also as delightful as it’s ever been, as Bailey works himself up into a state of sweating, fevered, preposterous hysterics.

The second half of Company belongs mostly to Patti LuPone, who reprises the role of Joanne, which she played in the New York Philharmonic’s limited 2011 production. LuPone’s Joanne is as vodka-addled, bitter, and furious as the role demands, but her dynamic with Bobbie is altered by their newfound sisterhood. Joanne still stings in her skewering of non-working women (there are few pleasures in life that measure up to seeing LuPone sing “Ladies Who Lunch”), but she’s almost maternal toward Bobbie, protecting her rather than swooping in on the prey that a male Bobby represents to Joanne. Craig is mostly passive in this scene, giving space to LuPone to dominate the stage even as Bobbie begins to question her own desires with new intensity.

Because what do you get, really? The most maddening thing about Company is that it shows you (Bobby) all the flaws and faults in marriage and then tells you (Bobby) that it’s the answer anyway, simply because not being married is worse. It’s a conclusion that even Sondheim seems to struggle with (he once said that the only time he was convinced by “Being Alive,” Bobby’s final number about wanting connection, was when it was sung by a gay actor, David Carroll, which seems to hint at the song’s ambivalence). Craig emotes her heart out during “Being Alive,” yearning for “someone to make you come through / who’ll always be there / as frightened as you.” And yet Elliott’s thrilling, gorgeous production seems to have other ideas. There’s peace, Bobbie finds, in quiet. There’s freedom in finding your own space, your own path, your own “parallel line,” as Sondheim puts it in “Side by Side by Side.” The fact that a director can find so much new resonance in a 48-year-old work just by inverting the gender of an unmarried character points to both the richness of Company and the complexity of a culture that still can’t agree on what women should actually want.

