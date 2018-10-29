Read: American sports need more fair-weather fans

One reason, perhaps, for this declining interest is that keeping up with a baseball team is practically a full-time job. As fans have been pointing out for years, playing nine innings simply takes too long. The average baseball game stretched for three hours and four minutes this season, 10 minutes longer than it did at the beginning of the Wild Card era. The Red Sox and Dodgers are particularly guilty of a slow pace of play. Not only did the teams reign supreme on the field, but they also led the league in average game length this season, with both teams clocking in at a ridiculous three-hour-and-13-minute pace.

The slow speed only worsened during the World Series, with Game 3 lasting—and this is not a typo—seven hours and 20 minutes. It was the longest game in postseason history, stretching across 18 innings, 561 pitches, and likely several cups of coffee for anyone interested in catching the entire thing. There’s nothing joyful about staying up all night and spending the length of a flight from New York to Paris watching a game for most committed fans, to say nothing of viewers who don’t regularly keep up with the sport.

Major League Baseball has taken steps to speed up games in recent seasons, including limiting mound visits and reducing the length of commercial breaks, but none has made much of a meaningful difference. Baseball is not without peers in its desire to stem the length of its matchups, and it could look to the recent changes at Wimbledon for ideas of where to start. Earlier this month, the All-England Lawn Tennis Club announced a rule change designed to avoid final sets that stretch on for hours. Rather than allowing players to continue on ad infinitum in the final set, a tie-breaker will take place when the score reaches 12–12. Baseball, too, could put a limit on extra innings, both for the sake of the fans and the players.

But it’s not just that these games lasted far too long. Baseball has been cannibalized by its crushing quest for metrics, as attempts to optimize even the minutiae of the game have stripped it of its most magical elements. Starting pitchers are cycled in and out and never given the chance to prove their durability; and statistical doctrine encourages hitters to stop at second instead of attempting to leg out a triple. Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale both pitched only four innings in Game 1 of the World Series, for example, when a total of 12 hurlers total took the mound and viewers were forced to keep track of each reliever who took his short turn.

There was breathless coverage of the decisions made by the managers Dave Roberts and Alex Cora during their championship runs. Pitching choices—including whether Roberts dropped the ball in Game 1 by replacing the right-hander Pedro Baez with the southpaw Alex Wood (maybe), and if Cora would regret starting Price instead of the ace Chris Sale in Game 5 (probably not)—were subjected to particular scrutiny. With infield fly rules and balks, baseball has always been a difficult game for newcomers to embrace, and the burdensome quality of modern managing only exacerbates its impenetrability. Despite what Major League Baseball’s marketing department might want fans to believe, the game today is less a reflection of playful exuberance than of overwrought analytics.