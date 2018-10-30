The entire enterprise has now found its way onto television, with four Pod Save America specials airing Fridays on HBO in the weeks leading up to the November 6 midterm elections. The episodes see the four hosts—and special guests—visiting battleground states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas; talking to Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates; and essentially acting as a get-out-the-vote operation. (The hosts are currently on tour and staging these live shows, which are then filmed and aired on HBO.) Crooked Media is an unusual mix of entertainment, news, and engagement, designed to exist in a media ecosystem where Democrats often struggle to push their message through. In a way, the hosts have become something they often rail against—political pundits—except, unlike many Morning Joe– or Fox News–type commentators, they’re transparent about their advocacy.

The quartet spoke with me in New York in the middle of their tour and laid out how their approach to broadcasting and organizing has evolved during Trump’s presidency. Lovett, the funniest of the group (he created the sitcom 1600 Penn after leaving the Obama White House), is also the most eager to upend his party’s reputation for equivocation. “Democrats spent a long time thinking about electability and then losing all the elections,” he said. “What we wanted to talk about is not how it’ll play, not about polls, not about horse race, but what do we want candidates to advocate for?”

That pointed Pod Save America to figures like Beto O’Rourke (running for U.S. Senate in Texas), Stacey Abrams (running for governor of Georgia), and Andrew Gillum (running for governor of Florida). Though they’re not perfectly ideologically aligned, they’re all running more openly left-wing campaigns in conservative-leaning states where Democrats are often told to tack to the middle. To Lovett, the election of Trump was “permission” to cast that advice aside. “Republicans paint everything that Democrats have been for as socialism, too far to the left, as extreme, and it didn’t matter how moderated it was, it didn’t matter that Obamacare started out as a compromise,” he said. “You might as well say what you’re actually for, and show what you really are.”

Pod Save America is an expression of that kind of bullishness, which is much more commonplace in conservative media. The show has tapped into a younger progressive audience that’s keen to push back in an openly hostile political climate, and delighted to wear Crooked Media T-shirts branded with slogans like “Repeal and go fuck yourself.” “The [podcast’s] listenership is a little less siloed or bubbled than you’d think,” Vietor said. “I think Texas is the third, fourth, or fifth biggest state for [our] listeners. We’re not a candidate; we’re not trying to get votes. We’re just trying to inspire people to get engaged and think about democracy.” The HBO specials reflect that sense of group enthusiasm—the show is a cross between a comedic panel and a grassroots rally, with the live audience giving things a grander vibe than the pithier podcast (which airs twice weekly).