It takes just a glance around the league to see the influence Reid has had in his two decades at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs. His former assistants make up a sizable portion of the NFL’s head-coaching ranks. Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to their first championship last season, and Matt Nagy, the first-year coach of the resurgent Chicago Bears, are only the most recent examples. Reid’s offense, which borrows liberally from the more flamboyant approaches favored in college football, is widely mimicked throughout the league. To watch a Reid team is to sense the outer reaches of the sport—all reverses, shovel passes, sleight of hand, and sudden downfield attacks. An old-school run up the middle registers as a surprise.

But despite Reid’s stature in league circles—Pederson calls him a “big mentor,” and Nagy has said of his influence that “words don’t do it justice”—the Chiefs coach has a parallel reputation for coming up short in the crucial moment. His partnership with the quarterback Donovan McNabb in Philadelphia reached its peak with a puzzling Super Bowl loss in 2005, and his high-scoring Eagles team built around a mid-comeback Michael Vick flamed out in its only postseason appearance that year. Tracking Reid’s clock mismanagements and the sizes of the comebacks he allows has become an annual parlor game. After the Chiefs lost a 21–3 lead to the Tennessee Titans in last season’s playoffs, Reid blamed himself. “[The fans] deserve more than what we gave them,” he said. “That’s my responsibility as the head coach of the football team.”

Such a view might minimize the credit Reid deserves for reaching those big games to begin with—for molding, for example, the San Francisco castoff Alex Smith into a quarterback who made the playoffs four times in five seasons with Kansas City—but the loud chambers of NFL legacy-making aren’t conducive to nuance. Enter Mahomes. Though draft evaluators in 2017 saw the big-armed and sometimes overeager Texas Tech quarterback as one who’d “drive his head coach crazy for the first couple of years,” Reid saw something different: a player savvy enough to grasp his tactics and talented enough to exploit them to their fullest.

After sitting for the bulk of his rookie year behind Smith, Mahomes has made good on his coach’s hopes. “He’s more excited than I’ve seen him in a long time,” the Chiefs president Mark Donovan said of Reid before the season started, and the reasons for that excitement have been broadcast weekly. Mahomes has made every type of throw Reid can draw up, muscling the football halfway down the field, arcing it down over a tightly covered receiver’s outside shoulder, or dropping it off to a teammate with room to run. Set amid an embarrassment of skill-position players—Kareem Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher last season; Tyreek Hill, maybe the fastest player in the league; and Travis Kelce, the huge and Velcro-handed tight end—Mahomes has transformed the offense from clever to downright frightening. Reid’s system has been called a “cheat code.” Now, Reid’s quarterback is called the same.