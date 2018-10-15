I had watched the show several times before I caught the first episode exploring Paddington’s past. “Where are you from?” Mrs. Brown said, asking the classic immigrant question. “Darkest Peru,” was his whispered answer. “I’m not really supposed to be here at all. I’m a stowaway. I came all the way in a lifeboat. And I ate marmalade. Bears like marmalade.” The Browns, moved by his story (and by a little sign he wore that read, “Please look after this bear. Thank you.”) decided to bring him home. It was then that I understood our kinship.

In my early childhood, I boomeranged between North and South America. My mother was from Chile, my father was from the U.S., and they originally planned to stay in my mother’s homeland. But political unrest and a military coup made it clear that America was both the safer option and the one where my father could find work. I was about 4 years old when we returned to the U.S. for good. By then my English had melted away like a Life Saver; all that was left was the vague flavor of a language I had once known. My family continued to visit Chile for long stretches, but on either side of the equator I felt out of place. This was something I felt Paddington understood. After all, Peru was the top hat on Chile’s skinny body; our countries were neighbors. I was certain this bear would know what it’s like to cry your way through customs or to miss your friends and family terribly.

I wasn’t projecting these thoughts onto Paddington so much as detecting the frequency through which his creator, Michael Bond, had transmitted his stories. When Bond first published his Paddington book series in 1958, he fully intended his protagonist to be an immigrant and a refugee. He based his hero’s backstory on families displaced during World War II. “I can remember train-loads of refugees coming down from London,” Bond told The Telegraph before his death in 2017. “A lot of the children had luggage labels round their necks with their names and addresses on them.” Paddington was a stand-in for these kids, displaced children shuffling toward an unknown future, wearing tags with addresses they couldn’t read.

However, the detail that Paddington came from Peru was an editorial revision that came later. Initially, Bond had his protagonist coming from “darkest Africa”—a racist and Eurocentric phrase long used to depict the entire continent incorrectly as an exotic, dangerous jungle. Bond’s agent Harvey Unna took issue, not with the language itself, but with the zoological inaccuracy. “There are no bears in Africa, darkest or otherwise,” Unna wrote, suggesting Bond look to other continents. Eventually, the author settled on Peru, but kept the “darkest” modifier to add “a touch of mystery.” In other words, my attachment to Paddington as a Latinx hero was purely from a last-minute substitution; as a child, I overlooked the troubling adjective Bond elected to keep.