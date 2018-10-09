Big Mouth is well positioned to answer the question at hand—whether reproductive education can be both useful and fun to watch—but it’s still a welcome surprise to see the show lean so fully into its embrace of Planned Parenthood, despite the potential backlash that could spur. In its marriage of didacticism and comedy, “The Planned Parenthood Show” is as bold as it is hilarious. Released as access to reproductive care continues to be rolled back around the country, and on the day before Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the episode deftly makes the case for the health provider’s importance without sacrificing Big Mouth’s central mandate: entertainment. “The Planned Parenthood Show” feels less like an after-school special and more like an in-class movie day.

In the skit that follows Coach Steve’s request, multiple forms of contraception woo Andrew’s 16-year-old sister, Leah (Kat Dennings), on a Bachelor-style game show. In quick succession, personifications of The Pill, Condoms, The Implant, The IUD, The Pull-Out Method, and The Diaphragm all court the teen and explain their functions. “This is the hardest choice I’ve ever had to make,” she says after she’s introduced to each. “You are all so special, but I have to go with my heart and pick ... The Pull-Out Method.”

After Leah’s big choice, her mother (Maya Rudolph) intervenes as a guest in the skit to overrule the teenager’s reckless decision and insist that she use both the pill and condoms. The Pull-Out Method then flirts with Leah’s mom. The Diaphragm complains she’s dying. The Implant cries her eyes out in a limo. The entire skit is a clever bit of satire, parodying both the irrational horniness that can overtake teenagers and the ridiculous pageantry of gamified dating shows.

But crucially, the performance also conveys some of the advantages and setbacks associated with the most common forms of contraception. Big Mouth offers its audience, which includes a good number of young teens, more nuanced sex ed than some schools do. The show has always underscored how isolating puberty can feel, and “The Planned Parenthood Show” emphasizes how rare it can be for educators to equip students with the information they need to make responsible sexual decisions.

It’s notable that Coach Steve, despite being the adult charged with teaching the middle schoolers sex education, is wildly unprepared for the task of explaining contraceptive options. All he has written on the board at the episode’s start is “peenas and sweeties,” the words he uses to refer to genitalia. “I think I understand Planned Parenthood now,” Coach Steve says after Leah’s skit and a clever flashback sequence that also features the teens’ parents. “They do medicine for your bathing-suit parts.”

Coach Steve’s realization is a clumsy summary, to be sure, but the show’s larger point is clear: If even the inept teacher can grasp the range of health-care offerings at Planned Parenthood, any viewer should be able to. The episode winks at its own implausibility a number of times, with Coach Steve closing things out with a monologue obviously modeled on Saturday Night Live. In his list of after-show acknowledgments, he includes “the liberal elite,” who “convinced us to do an episode of Planned Parenthood even though so many people are gonna be furious at us for doing it.” There are several moments throughout the season when Steve’s increased presence grates, but in this episode, he’s a useful stand-in for the audience.