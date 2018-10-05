Gangland Landlord, like the rapper’s prior work, vibrates with keen emotional instincts. The album’s intro, “No Way,” begins with a soulful wail, almost like a gospelized primal scream. Tracks like “Dead Homies,” featuring the rapper’s brother E Mozzy, and “Keep Me Hustlin,” featuring the Berkeley rapper Rexx Life Raj, are introspective meditations on the artists’ motivations and fears. “Popped 100 pills, the pain is still there / Shed 100 tears, the pain is still there,” Mozzy raps on the track with his brother, a eulogy for friends who have passed in recent months. On “Keep Me Hustlin,” Mozzy looks forward, too: “Keep a distance from leeches, that oughta teach you somethin’ / Two little girls, that’s what keep me hustlin’.”

With 18 tracks and a 55-minute runtime, Gangland Landlord is a fully realized narrative undertaking that manages to avoid the trap of sounding bloated. In its attention to storytelling, the highly collaborative record is also a much-needed corrective to the glut of over-produced, under-considered rap currently populating the genre.

The album is impressive in both lyricism and musicality. Mozzy’s rapping is earnest and impeccably timed; production from mainstays like JuneOnnaBeat and Mozzy’s manager, Dave-O, lends the tracks a wide sonic range. Gangland Landlord flows effortlessly between sinister gravitas and smooth driving bops. Even when rapping about the heaviest of subjects, as he does on the album’s lead single, “Not Impressive,” Mozzy floats.

Street rappers are often overlooked in the canon of music deemed emotional, a descriptive more commonly reserved for romantic ballads or introspective musings that skew blues-y. Gangsta rap, which details harsh realities of life in neighborhoods where criminal activity is often the most viable option for economic advancement, too often registers as braggadocious to listeners—critics included—who don’t implicitly understand the permanent sense of vulnerability that these circumstances engender. Put differently, if you don’t understand poverty as a human concern, it’s much harder to hear expressions of economic need as examples of musical emotionality.



The prevailing narrative of rap as a genre that only became sensitive with the rise of sing-songy artists like Drake obscures the many interpersonal insights of street artists. Mozzy’s music pushes back against this erasure implicitly. Gangland Landlord, like the artist’s prior work, insists on its own relevance; it refuses to be ignored.

Born Timothy Patterson, Mozzy was raised by his grandmother in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. To this day, he reps 4th Avenue fervently—and turns to his grandmother when he needs advice. The son of an incarcerated father and a mother who struggled with addiction, Mozzy views rap as both an emotional outlet and a way to provide for his own daughters, a 5-year-old he affectionately calls Dooterz and an 8-month-old named Zayda.

“Fatherhood is dope. I just couldn’t see how somebody wouldn’t wanna be a part of they child life or wouldn’t make that a priority to be a part of they child life, like you know we come from a community where ain’t no father figures, ain’t no fatherhood, we ain’t have fathers,” he said. “Them niggas go to the pen, and not to fault them, we know they targeted. Moms go through the epidemic of smoking dope or prostitutin’ or whatever the minority was going through, and it affects us, the young life.”

Mozzy’s hustle accelerated after his daughters’ births, but the artist has been grinding for the better part of two decades. Music piqued the artist’s interest at a young age; a talent show he witnessed at 11 inspired Mozzy to pick up the pen.



“I seen some twins, they performed, and just—the crowd reaction, the love, the embrace that they got from the elders—it was just dope, I felt it,” he said. “I wanted that same power. I wanted that same influence. I went home and wrote a rap and I never stopped writing since then.”

He’s been rapping consistently since his preteen years, first under the name Lil’ Tim, and then, beginning in 2012, as Mozzy. For Mozzy, music has always been more than a creative pursuit. It’s also a means of providing for himself that wouldn’t otherwise exist in the resource-strapped part of Sacramento he calls home.



“You know, we just look for opportunities as a young life. If you don’t meet a certain grade point average, you can’t play basketball for your high school or if your mom can’t afford for you to play Pop Warner, you don't get to play Pop Warner,” he said of the sports leagues that often funnel inner-city youth into athletic programs. “We lookin’ for collective, shit that you could be a part of, anything that you could be a part of with people that you relate to. And everything disqualifies us except the streets. The streets accept us wholeheartedly, open arms.”

For a young Mozzy, that acceptance came in the form of gang involvement. After dropping out of high school, the artist wound up incarcerated a number of times over a host of charges, among them illegal possession of a firearm and evading police. After he was released, Mozzy channeled all his energy into his music, much of which draws from the experiences that landed him in legal trouble.

Criticism of the artist tends to zero in on the prevalence of violent references in his music, but his work draws from a long tradition of rap as an oral history—and critique—of black life in America. Mozzy’s music doesn’t glorify gun violence so much as it explicates the roots of intra-community strife. It’s an indictment of poverty, segregation, and the institutional violence that is incarceration.



The rapper narrates his own life, but his music is imbued with the influences of his forerunners. Asked who inspires his work, Mozzy is quick to name a host of West Coast legends: Bay Area rappers like Messy Marv and the late The Jacka, as well as Southern California titans like entire Death Row Records camp. His delivery has earned Mozzy comparisons to another of his influences, New York’s DMX, but he also counts Master P, Beanie Sigel, and Silkk Da Shocka among his forerunners, as well as Southern greats like Mannie Fresh and his Cash Money Records labelmate Lil’ Wayne.

Still, there’s one artist whose impact on Mozzy—as both a person and a rapper—looms large. The late California phenom Tupac Shakur hovers over all of Mozzy’s music. “It’s a hell of a feeling. It’s platinum,” Mozzy says of being to his rap hero. “I studied dude, I listened to dude, I functioned with dude heavy, so for it to ooze out me and for people to create a comparison off of that, it's crazy.”“That's who we looked up to. I ain't wanna be like Mike , I wanted to be like Pac.”

Though Mozzy has been a prolific artist for several years, it’s his more recent work that’s traveled outside California to listeners around the country—and the world. The atmospheric 2015 single “Bladadah,” named for a regional slang word for pistols, has thus far racked up more than 9 million views on YouTube. The associated album landed the No. 22 spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 40 best rap albums of 2015. “Bladadah” introduced listeners outside Mozzy’s home state to a gifted lyricist who wove narratives about life in his hometown into catchy meditations about the allure of power and the dangers of pursuing it.

Though it’s the primary subject matter and setting of his music, street life isn’t Mozzy’s only hustle. After “Bladadah” boosted his profile outside Sacramento, the rapper doubled down on what he does best—working on his music. A dedicated, insistent workaholic, he’s released 11 solo records in the time since Bladadah alone and drawn from various regions in the process. In September 2016, he sampled the Atlanta rapper Future’s “Perkys Calling,” an ode to the lure of prescription drugs. Mozzy’s “Perk Callin” is a dedication to his late friend Perkzilla, but it also shouts out the late Baltimore rapper Lor Scoota, who released a “Perks Callin” freestyle that March, just months before he was killed.

Before the end of the year, Mozzy would go on to release three more records (one solo EP, and one collaboration each with E Mozzy and Houston rapper Trae tha Truth). “I seen an interview with Will Smith, and he said, You could be prettier than me, you could have more money than me, you could just have everything, all your attributes could be way doper, 10 times doper than mine, but you not finna outwork me,” Mozzy recalls. “And that’s how I feel, I’m not lettin’ nobody outwork me. I’m just applyin’ press, full court press, and I don't care what nobody talkin ‘bout, I don't care how nobody feel about my shit. I create music for myself, shit that I can throw in the deck and vibe out to and cry to and smoke my dope to and enjoy my life to.”

But this year, two notable co-signs from another California rapper have helped propel Mozzy from local favorite to formidable national rap virtuoso. In January, Kendrick Lamar shouted out his fellow West Coast prodigy while accepting the Grammy for Best Rap Album. “Like my guy Mozzy say, ‘God up top all the time,’” Kendrick said.

The following month, Mozzy’s voice closed out perhaps the biggest cultural event to unify black America in recent years: the film Black Panther. The soundtrack, which featured a host of artists culled by Lamar himself, pulled Mozzy into the fold not once but twice. On the official Black Panther album, Mozzy raps “Seasons,” an eerie track featuring the South African singer Sjava and the Southern California rapper Reason. It’s a gorgeous track, a stunningly diasporic medley that marries reggae-inspired production from heavyweights Sounwave, Frank Dukes, and Lamar himself with Mozzy’s distinctly West Coast rap sensibilities.

“Trapped in the system, traffickin' drugs / Modern-day slavery, African thugs / We go to war for this African blood,” Mozzy raps. In the context of the soundtrack, the rapper’s meditations on the effects of criminalization aren’t just Sacramento- or America-specific recountings; they’re reflective of concerns facing black people around the world.



During Black Panther’s final scene, as T’Challa and Shuri stand on a basketball court in Oakland, with youth from the neighborhood playing ball around them, Mozzy’s voice registers. “Sleep Walkin,” from his 2017 studio debut 1 Up Top Ahk, soundtracks the Wakandan siblings’ first interaction with the Oakland teenagers. It’s a stunning moment of unexpected unity in the film, which spends much of its plot exploring the forces that have kept the two groups separate.