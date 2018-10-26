Read: Megyn Kelly’s perniciously ‘politics-free’ morning-show debut

Life, like a soft-focused morning show, often operates on a tape delay. It would take just over a year, it would turn out, for the absurdity of Megyn Kelly Today’s founding proposition to come to its full fruition. Earlier this week, Kelly, leading what was meant, apparently, to be a timely and lighthearted segment about Halloween costumes, wondered aloud, to a panel of fellow white people, what was so wrong, really, with white people incorporating into those costumes … blackface. “But what is racist?” Kelly mused, just asking questions, claiming that when she had been growing up, such a thing was, “as long as you were dressing like a character,” perfectly “okay.” (Megyn Kelly, for the record, is not 150 years old.) Kelly went on to mention the Diana Ross costume that had been donned last year by Luann de Lesseps, one of the Real Housewives of New York. (De Lesseps, Kelly perhaps had not realized, later apologized for the costume.) “I don’t see how that is racist on Halloween,” Kelly said. “Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?”

For this, Kelly was swiftly condemned. (Not, however, by her fellow panelists, white people all, who, while apparently taken aback by the turn the conversation took, proved themselves either unwilling or unable to explain the cruel history of blackface to Kelly or her audience.) Things moved rapidly from there. On Wednesday, members of the cast of House of Cards announced that they would be canceling a scheduled appearance on Megyn Kelly Today. The same day, news reports began claiming that NBC would be ending Kelly’s show—a cancellation that had been in the works, apparently, before the blackface conversation—and transferring the host to a more news-oriented role at NBC. Later that day, news broke that Kelly and her agent had parted ways. On Thursday, reports leaked that NBC, rather than reassigning Kelly within its news division, had in fact severed all ties with her. Another bit of reporting came with the rest of it: Megyn Kelly, despite and to some extent because of the casual racism she had aired to a national audience, may be receiving a $69 million payout.

None of it, from the shrugging racism to the golden parachute, comes as a surprise. Nor does the fact of the ways-parting itself. Yes, Andrew Lack, the chairman of NBC News, went out of his way this week to talk about how inappropriate Kelly’s comments were (“I condemn those remarks”; “very unfortunate”); yes, NBC Nightly News featured a discussion of the comments on its evening air; yes, the Today show featured an even more extensive one on Wednesday morning; yes, NBC employees gave interviews to media outlets expressing their own disdain for Kelly’s comments.

These, too, for NBC as a network, are performances of innocence. The overriding fact of the matter, after all, is that Kelly’s tenure at NBC has been a failure, by pretty much any measure but especially the one that network executives have been conditioned to care about: the commercial. Kelly’s first venture at NBC, the prime-time interview show during which she gave airtime to Vladimir Putin and Alex Jones, faded, quietly, into television oblivion. The ratings for Megyn Kelly Today have been notoriously lackluster; the show never found its footing. That’s in part because the Megyn Kelly of Today never seemed to figure out how to be friendly to audiences without seeming, at the same time, faintly condescending to them. It’s also because politics exist even in spaces that have been insistently deemed “politics-free.”