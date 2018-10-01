Certainly Wayne’s view of love, that thing he’s held up as the ultimate goal of his career, is not pretty. Discomfortingly weepy testimony from Wayne’s mother about the skill and largesse of her son recurs. His daughter Reginae Carter provides pillowy vocals for “Famous,” an anthem on which Wayne describes superstar vertigo: “The fan mail and subpoenas, jail cells to arenas.” But he’s most gimlet-eyed about romance. Over the lighters-up pop rock of “Mess,” he sings of his life as “a mess of happiness / Lust, sex, obsession, desire with no love” and then, somewhat sweetly, describes the compromises his wife, his side girls, and his exes all must make to get along. “Fast forward 'til the morning time,” he raps in a typically vivid bit of memoir. “Broken glasses with a bunch of ashes, makeup, and lashes / Out-of-place mattress, shit happens.”

The notion of sex as wreckage makes for the chilling centerpiece of the album, “Mona Lisa,” which depicts Wayne as a burglar-slash-pimp who uses women as honeypots: They seduce men and tell Wayne their secrets so that he can rob them. It’s a shockingly cynical elaboration on all sorts of gender tropes, and Wayne commits to it entirely for a five-and-a-half minute opus. Handling the climax is Kendrick Lamar in a horror-flick performance, playing a man wronged by one of Wayne’s women. When Lamar spits and gasps, it’s somewhat in imitation of past Wayne performances, somewhat an extension of Lamar’s most unhinged songs, and entirely in service of Wayne’s larger theme: that loyalty is often a lie.

Anyone familiar with the swerves of Wayne’s career might understand why that notion is on his mind. After rising to ubiquity in the mid-2000s, he experienced an allegedly violent falling-out between him and his mentor/label boss Birdman, who reportedly prevented the release of Tha Carter V for years. “I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED,” Wayne tweeted in 2016 after a series of medical, legal, and business setbacks. This album’s emergence thus makes for a phoenix-from-the-ashes story, announced in the resurrection imagery of the de facto opener “Don’t Cry.” But that song’s employment of moans by the late, morally compromised rapper XXXTentacion hints at Tha Carter V’s overall vibe of weariness, anxiety, and a very lived-in sense of mortality.

The funny thing is that Wayne isn’t typically thought of as an artist of grand emotion, even though his catalogue does include moments of stark vulnerability and pain. Rather, his claim to fame is as a virtuoso. Accordingly, he sets out to reassert his verbal skill in bursts across Tha Carter V, and somewhat succeeds. For “Dedicate,” a punchy reminder of Wayne’s influence on today’s face-tattooed rockstar rappers, he picks up and discards various vowel sounds—“oo” in verse one, “i” in verse two—to use as fulcrums for seesawing wordplay. A similar trick is used to more impressive-and-irritating effect for portions of the drowsy Travis Scott showcase “Let It Fly”: Nearly every word seems to rhyme with “line.” On the sunny, early-2000s throwback of “Start This Shit Off Right,” his annals of sly-corny jokes for copy editors continues with, “She said ‘I will,’ like ‘ill’ with an apostrophe.”