The significance of hosting the stateside premiere of Beale Street at the legendary Harlem auditorium was not lost on Jenkins. “James Baldwin was born and raised in Harlem, this book is set in Harlem, it was filmed in Harlem,” the director said during a brief introduction preceding the screening. “The first time it shows in the U.S. had to be in damn Harlem!”

Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning 2016 picture Moonlight and the 2008 indie romantic drama Medicine for Melancholy, spoke with warmth as he introduced the cast of the film, whom he called “the village of If Beale Street Could Talk.” As they gathered, the Liberty City, Miami–bred Jenkins turned the mic over to members of the Baldwin family.

Standing onstage in the Harlem venue, several of Baldwin’s relatives spoke about the writer’s legacy and the film’s place in it. Karim and Aisha Karefa-Smart, Clarence Harris, and Trevor Baldwin all shared their accounts before the film played.

Trevor Baldwin, who spoke first, quoted a different selection of his uncle’s fiction. “In the short story ‘Sonny’s Blues,’ [James Baldwin] wrote, All they really knew were two darknesses: the darkness of their lives, which was now closing in on them, and the darkness of the movies, which had blinded them to that other darkness,” Trevor Baldwin said. “As we gather this evening to witness the product of Uncle Jimmy’s words from yesterday, through the lens of Barry today, with the amazing cast of tomorrow, together creating a contemporary period piece that touches the soul, there is no darkness ’cause the lights are bright on Beale Street.”



“And just like childhood, when the streetlights come on, y’all know y’all gotta be home,” he continued with a chuckle. “So this evening we’re all home at the Apollo.”

The Apollo, first constructed as a burlesque theater that did not permit black patrons, has become a symbol of black entertainment greatness in the years since its inception. Its famed Amateur Night has jump-started the careers of iconic figures like Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Jackson, and James Brown. Its legend is difficult to overstate. For that hallowed space to hold Baldwin’s story—and hundreds who’d found solace in Beale Street—was no small feat. Jenkins’s vision required tremendous logistical bandwidth, but it also necessitated the approval of the Baldwins themselves.

Jenkins would explain the unlikely, fortuitous path of building a relationship with the family from his perspective later in the evening, but before Beale Street played, it was a Baldwin who grounded the film’s journey. Aisha Karefa-Smart, whose mother Gloria Karefa-Smart is the executor of the Baldwin estate, smiled as she offered an anecdote about the first time she heard of Jenkins’s work, about eight or 10 years ago. “I came home from a trip, and my mom handed me a DVD, and she said, You gotta watch this; I just got it from this young filmmaker who is interested in doing If Beale Street Could Talk. She said, The film is called Medicine for Melancholy, and I was like, Oh, really? Okay,” Karefa-Smart recalled, her voice conjuring the skepticism she felt then.

“We sat and we watched it together, and it was amazing ... And you know, I just said to myself, Good luck to him getting the okay, because my mom is like Tina Knowles,” she added with a laugh, referencing the notoriously stringent mother of Beyoncé and Solange. “She says no to everyone.”



The Baldwin estate has historically been reluctant to condone adaptations of the writer’s work, an obstacle Jenkins himself has noted. But Karefa-Smart’s words cemented the film’s importance both to the Baldwin family and to black audiences around the country:

I’m just happy that this happened. The story is a revolutionary story about black love. The act of loving while black is a revolutionary act. It’s an act of resistance to love under the conditions with which we live, to raise children, to maintain family, and just continue the resistance and stay strong.

Love, and black love in particular, radiated throughout the Apollo Tuesday night. As the film played, audience members cried, laughed, and leaned into one another’s embrace. Several people seated around me marveled at the power of watching the quintessential Harlem novel brought to life before their eyes, not just in Harlem, but in the historic Apollo Theater.

The “village of Beale Street” hit the same notes: Again and again, Jenkins and the cast expressed their affection not just for one another, but also for the text itself, for the Baldwin family, and for the clarion call that Baldwin’s texts continue to offer black readers. Brian Tyree Henry, best known for his role as Paper Boi in Donald Glover’s FX drama Atlanta, plays Fonny’s wrongfully incarcerated childhood friend Daniel Carty, the only person other than Tish who could corroborate Fonny’s alibi.