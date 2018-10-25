In April, President Trump granted a full pardon to I. “Scooter” Lewis Libby Jr., the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, as Liman was working on his re-edit of Fair Game. Libby was convicted of four counts including obstruction of justice and perjury in 2007; he had lied to a grand jury about leaking Plame’s name to reporters and exposing her as a covert CIA officer. The alleged goal was to punish her husband, former ambassador Joseph C. Wilson, for writing an op-ed that cast doubt on the Bush administration’s case for invading Iraq.

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said in a statement on the pardon earlier this year, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly.” The move dragged this Bush-era scandal back into the public eye. Suddenly, Liman felt his work on Fair Game had a new urgency. “[Trump was] trying to slip it under the rug without anyone really noticing. And I thought people should know who was just pardoned, and why it matters,” Liman said. “The themes that [drew] me to Fair Game in the first place are way more relevant today than when we released the film: taking truth to power, an all-powerful White House, and what happens to people that challenge that.”

The re-edit of the film foregrounds Plame and Wilson’s marriage more, and provides extra backstory on Plame’s work for the CIA that Liman felt was initially lacking. “I felt like I had lost my footing because of the political atmosphere in which I was making the film,” the director said. “I thought that I could greatly enhance the relationship between Joe and Valerie. I had better material in the can than what I had put on screen. … I really just wanted to edit more from the gut.”

The changes are not drastic, and characters like Libby and Karl Rove (played by David Andrews and Adam LeFevre, respectively) remain fairly minor antagonists, working mostly off-screen to try and undermine Wilson and Plame. But as a portrayal of disintegrating public trust in American institutions, Fair Game is fascinating to revisit. “When you watch the film and you see Sean Penn’s outrage and indignation that the White House would lie to the American people, it does feel old-fashioned. That you could get that indignant,” Liman said with a chuckle.

Plame herself worked as a consultant on the film and also spoke to The Atlantic. “Today, we have been desensitized, because the behavior of this president is so outside the norm that we kind of just shrug it off. And that’s not a good thing for a healthy democracy,” she said. To Plame, Trump’s pardon of Libby was intended only to normalize some of the president’s own misdeeds. “In my eyes, it all had to do with Trump sending a message to a small circle of cronies, that if you have my back, I’ll have yours.” she said. Liman agreed, adding, “Valerie may be right that it’s not a coincidence that Trump is pardoning somebody convicted of those specific charges [of obstruction of justice and perjury].”