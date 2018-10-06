Friday’s procedural vote took place on the one-year anniversary of the day that The New York Times published the first of its investigations into Harvey Weinstein, and the cyclicality is fitting: Collins’s speech, which nodded to the dignity of survivors and the necessities of due process, the significance of judicial precedent and the completeness of an FBI investigation that has been, objectively, curtailed, suggested both progress and backlash at once. It also suggested, however, how much impact Christine Blasey Ford really did have. It suggested that she will be there, in spirit, in so many American images. You can see all that in the three images of her that have, over the past weeks, become iconic—images that will help sear and seal Ford into the rough text of history. A triptych that, in its own way, suggests how far America has come. And how far it has, still, to go.

The way many Americans first saw Christine Blasey Ford was through the image that she had posted, in the time before her life was transformed, on her ResearchGate profile: a woman grinning and wearing sunglasses and embracing a boy, ostensibly her son, in a high place overlooking a body of water, far away from the town of Chevy Chase and from the year of 1982. The woman in that photo is joyful and carefree and, for most Americans, unfamiliar. The picture captures what Ford was—Christine M. Blasey, Ph.D, M.S., the professor and the professional, with 4,733 citations—before she offered herself up to history as Christine Blasey Ford, alleged victim. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh accuser.

The picture also captures what Ford became those several weeks ago: a woman whose personal image was copied from her profile page and used, it seems, without her consent. A woman whose story would be weaponized, and who would be compelled to testify in public against her will. A woman who would later say, “They called my boss and coworkers and left me many messages, making it clear that my name would inevitably be released to the media. I decided to speak out publicly to a journalist who had responded to the tip I had sent to The Washington Post and who had gained my trust. It was important to me to describe the details of the assault in my own words.”

Last week, Ford got the chance to do precisely that: She spoke. She testified. She offered herself—her body, her words—as tribute. The day she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the public image of Ford changed: The grainy image taken from Ford’s profile page was substituted with the professionally shot journalistic images of the national news event. Which is also to say that last Thursday was the first time the American public would see Christine Blasey Ford, as she is now, and, importantly, as she chose to be seen: as an object of public consumption. The suit: navy, plain, the jacket matching the shell, no bright pop of color—the whole outfit, perhaps, in its blue tone, a gesture of respect to Anita Hill, but an outfit that was otherwise strategically unremarkable. A way for Ford to keep the focus on her words.