Beginning first with hospital employees, Andrés and his team fed resource-deprived Puerto Ricans at a time when the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s lackluster response to the island’s tremendous need left many vulnerable residents hungry. Andrés expanded from a small operation based in San Juan to a massive enterprise operating out of an arena and serving more than 150,000 meals a day.

For Andrés, pragmatic compassion was the driving force behind his ambitious efforts to both cook food for the island’s residents and to create an infrastructure for distributing it across the island. “Leadership—51 percent is empathy,” he said. “If you don’t show empathy, you cannot be a leader.” In the wake of the hurricane, Andrés argued, the most meaningful application of love—the most valuable display of duty—was service.

Andrés has attracted attention for his full-throated critique of Donald Trump’s response to the disaster in Puerto Rico, and his Wednesday remarks deviated only slightly from prior rebukes. “I don’t want any red tape if the red tape makes American people go hungry and thirsty for long periods of time,” he said, after suggesting that he agreed with Trump about the stymying nature of bureaucracy. “So now is the perfect moment to say to FEMA, What do we have to do to reinvent a FEMA where the word emergency means something? In terms of food and water, if you are not able to deliver immediately when there is need, you are failing the American people.”

The response to Hurricane Maria, from federal agencies and from the president himself, lacked both tangible assistance and an essential respect for the people of the island. A week after the Category 4 storm first hit the island, Trump had only authorized a minimal response from FEMA. Even as widespread devastation was reported across Puerto Rico, the president insisted that his administration’s recovery efforts were not just adequate but constituted “a great job.” Three weeks after Maria first made landfall, my colleague Vann Newkirk reported from the island’s capital, San Juan:

Interior towns like Utuado and Barranquitas face total isolation, landslides, and dwindling supplies. FEMA estimates that over a third of the islanders are in need of water, a fact underscored by alarming reports that some people have tried to obtain drinking water from contaminated EPA Superfund sites. In all, millions of people are struggling to find basic necessities, and the presence of federal aid has been tenuous or lacking in rural areas. People are dying, and people will likely continue to die from worsening illnesses.

But even as federal agencies began pulling back aid and turning away from the population they had been charged with serving, Andrés and his cohort were driven by an urgent empathy. Along with World Central Kitchen and Chefs for Puerto Rico, the groups he founded, Andrés addressed a need that neither FEMA nor Trump himself had adequately handled.