My family proudly shunned the impudence of the written recipe. As if stuffing herbs into tablespoons would suck the soul right out of the khoresh ghormeh sabzi, signaling a bitter conclusion to our epic kitchen tales—tales of a family, a culture, and a region constantly at odds with itself and the world at large, but forever resilient. No matter how destructive the previous chapter, as long as we kept gathering around a table, who knew what the next day could bring.

So, in the summer of 2016, I stared at the glistening sour cherries scattered on one side of my kitchen island and at the dull measuring utensils on the other. Nervously, I popped the fruit in my mouth and pondered how “foolproof” my recipe really was. What if it was too sweet? Not sweet enough? What if it was too thick or too runny? Too traditional? Not traditional enough? And what of the sour cherries themselves: Are they accessible enough for a kharegee—a foreigner—which in this case meant anyone not of Persian descent?

My concerns stemmed partially from the fact that for my entire lifetime, Iran—the country of my birth—has been scrutinized, demonized, and shrouded in mystery in the eyes of many. With passions, different political leanings, and conspiracy theories flowing from the rivers of the Alborz Mountains to the shores of the Pacific, it is a place both mistrusted from the outside and deeply divided from within. We can’t even come to a consensus on what to call ourselves or our cuisine: Persian or Iranian? The two words refer to the same people from the same land eating various regional and household interpretations of similar dishes. I use them interchangeably. This debate became even more personal as my editor and I contemplated the subtitle of my book; we settled on Persian Recipes and Stories.

Which is to say that cultural, political, and familial responsibilities hoisted themselves on my back as I pondered the fate of the sour cherries. Not wanting to let down my people, the kharegees, or the cherries, I chose the next best alternative: I held my breath and threw the fruit in the freezer, vowing to get back to it in a week or two.

The next week or two turned into many far-from-ordinary months. Uncertainty and confusion led the news, and cookbooks demanded written recipes. As the United States threatened to fall off its hinges in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, I rolled up my sleeves, measured, cooked, and recounted my journey from Iran to Italy, Canada, and the U.S. for my book. I tested and retested dishes until I could no longer tell what anything tasted like anymore, until I was no longer able to digest one more breaking-news story. But the news kept rolling in, each story more unbelievable than the previous, and the bottom of the pot kept sizzling.

As the world thundered, I paved a new, diplomatic relationship with my measuring cups and timer, finding solace in their certainty. Whereas only months before I’d felt restricted by the written recipe, I now relied on it. I no longer felt comfortable sprinkling a dusting of turmeric here and a palmful of dried mint there, as generations before me had done. I now craved exactitude, a path grounded in logic and truth.

On January 10, 2017, with my manuscript deadline only weeks away, I freed the sour cherries from their frozen exile. I set about the painstaking task of stemming and pitting them as they thawed. At exactly the 12-minute mark of the cherries bubbling away, my mother, Maman, called from Vancouver and told me that a few hours earlier she had fainted at the breakfast table. Alarmed, I gave the pot a quick stir and moved away from the stove. More than 20 minutes must have passed before I checked back: The cherries had thickened beyond as much as necessary. Once again, I held my breath, jarred the mixture, and hid it away.

Three days later, I stood by my mother’s hospital bed in Vancouver. As Maman and I arranged for home care, we also talked about food: We debated rice-to-meat ratios for koofteh tabrizi. We pondered the necessity of toasting the flour first for Persian halvah as we awaited the dawn of a new world order. On January 19, 2017, the night before my flight back to Los Angeles and the eve of inauguration day, my father, Baba, came over to say goodbye. As I buried my head in Baba’s warm embrace, his trademark cologne mingled with the heady perfumes rising from the containers of Persian takeout he had brought. Calvin Klein’s Obsession for Men humbly took a knee in the presence of tahcheen, khoresh gheimeh, and crunchy pieces of saffron-tinged tahdig. A panacea for the perpetually homesick.