It’s tricky to identify what, exactly, made Bodyguard such a sensation in the U.K. (it’s the most-watched dramatic series there since records began in 2002, with 17.1 million people tuning in for the finale). But the sheer number of set pieces Mercurio inserts into each episode is perhaps a clue. That you may not always be able to keep track of who’s plotting against whom is compensated by the fact that in every episode, something is honor-bound to go extremely boom. The series was released serially by the BBC, making it the kind of appointment television that hardly exists anymore. In the U.S., Netflix is releasing Bodyguard all in one go, which enables an interesting thought experiment: Is this show actually good? Or did it simply tease an entire nation with delayed gratification, stupidly complex subterfuges, and simple explosions?

It’s honestly hard to say. The title comes not in homage to the hokey 1992 thriller starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, but in reference to the fact that after thwarting a major terrorist incident in the first episode, David is promoted into the role of protective officer for the British Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes at her most glacial and commanding). Complicating matters is that Julia supported the same wars David served in, and that she’s intent on strengthening a Patriot Act–style law that increases the government’s powers of surveillance. David, professional to a fault, seems to rankle at Julia’s policies and her transparent ambition to become Prime Minister. But there’s also an obvious sexual tension between the two that seems mandated by the format of TV drama.

Crucial to the series is the fact that absolutely no one is trustworthy (with the possible exception of David’s saintly estranged wife, played by Sophie Rundle). Not even David. He’s plagued by PTSD that leaves him committing violent acts in his sleep, and he has an uneven moral code that means he personally maligns Julia but bristles whenever anyone else does. Madden, best-known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, is a coiled spring as David, grimacing and gritting his teeth and imbuing the word “ma’am” with a remarkable amount of affirmative hostility. David never smiles, so much so that selfies of Madden and Hawes in costume from the Bodyguard set, laughing and joking around, make for some profound cognitive dissonance.

Hawes is elegantly unknowable as Julia, in a consummate-politician kind of way that works with her light characterization. She gives just enough nuance in her performance to make you question whether she has a heart or whether she’s extremely deft at emotional manipulation. The supporting characters do less well. Mercurio hasn’t written real people, for the most part—he’s written walking, talking plot developments. Gina McKee, an estimable actress, struggles to bring any humanity to her role as Anne Sampson, head of the Metropolitan Police’s anti-terror command. As Roger Penhaligon, the chief conservative whip and Julia’s ex-husband, Nicholas Gleaves is barely more than a sneer in a nicely tailored suit.